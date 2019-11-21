Log in
Novomer Announces Appointment of Jeff Uhrig As Chief Executive Officer

11/21/2019 | 06:21pm EST

New CEO Brings Finance and Chemical Industry Experience to Leadership Post

Novomer, Inc., an industry-leading sustainable chemicals company, has named Jeff Uhrig as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 18. The appointment was announced today by Anthony Eisenhut, Chairman and Co-Founder of Novomer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121006029/en/

Novomer CEO Jeff Uhrig (Photo: Novomer)

Novomer CEO Jeff Uhrig (Photo: Novomer)

Uhrig will oversee day-to-day business operations and direct efforts to further develop and commercialize Novomer’s unique catalyst technology.

“Novomer is excited to have Jeff join our team and help us manage and direct our business through an exciting period of emerging growth,” said Eisenhut. “Jeff has been a highly successful business leader and brings a unique skill set immersed in finance and complemented by his chemical industry experience. We believe he is uniquely qualified to help move our company forward to its full potential.”

Uhrig has held wide-ranging corporate responsibilities during his career including his most recent position as President and Chief Executive Officer for Sirrus Inc., a leading developer of methylene malonate technology. At Sirrus, he led a successful sale process to Nippon Shokubai and managed engineering, intellectual property, and commercial activities. Uhrig also served as vice president of corporate development at Elevance Renewable Sciences and was vice president in the clean technology investment banking group at Piper Jaffray & Co.

“I am thrilled to join this outstanding and highly respected organization which continues to develop cutting-edge catalyst technology,” said Uhrig. “I look forward to working closely with our highly talented staff to bring our carbon-efficient process technology to commercialization.”

Uhrig holds a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, and an MBA and Master of Engineering Management with Distinction from the Kellogg School of Management and the McCormick School of Applied Sciences at Northwestern University, respectively.

Novomer is developing smart technologies to deliver high-performance monomers and polymers from low-cost raw materials. With its proprietary catalyst and process technology, the Novomer COEth Process enables feedstocks to be cost competitively transformed into chemical building blocks for a wide variety of industrial products and applications.

About Novomer
Novomer Inc. is a chemical transformation company focused on the development of proprietary catalysts for the efficient conversion of low cost and widely available raw materials into desired products. Currently, the company is using its proven approach to catalyst design to convert two carbon and one carbon feedstocks into three carbon chemicals used in a wide variety of industrial applications. For more information, visit www.novomer.com.


© Business Wire 2019
