NovuHealth Captures Another Prestigious Growth Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced that for the second year in a row, it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The company ranks No. 1372 on the prestigious annual list from Inc. magazine, representing revenue growth of more than 300% from 2015-2018. NovuHealth’s remarkable growth also positions it as one of the 100 fastest-growing private healthcare firms in the country, as well as one of the 25 fastest-growing companies overall in Minnesota.



“Making the Inc. 5000 list the first time was an honor; doing so for a second straight year affirms our business model and our employees’ passion,” said Tom Wicka, CEO and co-founder of NovuHealth. “Our growth underscores the increasing importance of engaging consumers in their own healthcare, and it validates that our unique approach to consumer engagement is delivering value to the many organizations we work with.”

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success; but what they have in common is persistence and the ability to seize opportunities,” said Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. He added that making the list a second time is “a truly extraordinary accomplishment. A mere one in four companies have made the list two times.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454%, and a median growth rate of 157% — at a time when the economy grew around 12%.

NovuHealth’s inclusion on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list is the most recent award in a long list of honors for the company. In both 2017 and 2018, NovuHealth ranked No. 5 on Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Minnesota.

For the past two years, NovuHealth was also named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which honors the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. In 2019, NovuHealth also received that program’s Top Benefits Award, in recognition of its creative and comprehensive benefits package for employees.

About NovuHealth

NovuHealth is the leading healthcare consumer engagement company, driven to improve consumer health and health plan performance. NovuHealth motivates consumers to complete high-value healthcare activities by leveraging its sophisticated engagement platform, proven loyalty and behavioral science strategies, and deep industry and regulatory expertise. Headquartered in Minneapolis, NovuHealth has worked with nearly 40 health plans and served nearly 15 million consumers across all 50 states. Learn more at novu.com .