NovuHealth Named No. 5 on Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 List for Two Years Running

10/12/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Company Is Top Healthcare Firm on List of the 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Twin Cities, with 230% Growth from 2015-2017

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth, the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced that for the second straight year, it has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Twin Cities. The firm is ranked No. 5 in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2018 Fast 50 List, which represents revenue growth of 230% from 2015-2017. Last year, the company was also ranked No. 5 on the list. NovuHealth came in as the top-ranked healthcare firm on the list this year.

“We’re delighted to be recognized with this honor,” said Tom Wicka, CEO and co-founder of NovuHealth, “because it confirms that our clients and the broader market see considerable value in our strategy of engaging consumers in their own care. It is especially humbling to receive this distinction in a market like the Twin Cities, which is home to the most impressive healthcare innovation in the country."

Recognition on the Fast 50 list is the latest honor in what has been a banner year for NovuHealth. In August the company was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. from Inc. magazine. NovuHealth came in as one of the 100 fastest-growing private healthcare firms in the country.

Earlier in the year NovuHealth was recognized by two separate publications as one of the best places to work in the state of Minnesota. The company appeared on Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 2018 Best Places to Work list and was named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.

These 2018 honors follow a stellar 2017. Last year the company was a Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal 2017 Eureka! Innovation award winner, while also finishing at No. 5 on the publication's Fast 50 list. In addition, the company was recognized by Minnesota Business magazine in the Excellence in Data Analytics category of their Innovators in Health and Wellness Awards.

About NovuHealth
NovuHealth is the leading healthcare consumer engagement company, offering rewards and incentive programs that improve consumer health and plan performance. NovuHealth applies proven loyalty and data science strategies and leverages its deep industry and regulatory expertise to motivate high-value consumer activities. Headquartered in Minneapolis, NovuHealth has worked with nearly 40 health plans and served more than 15 million consumers across all 50 states. Learn more at novuhealth.com.

Nathaniel Hawthorne
novu@bocacommunications.com
661-965-0407

Novu.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
