NovuHealth Named a Top 150 Workplace by the Star Tribune for the Second Straight Year

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced that for the second year in a row, it has been named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. NovuHealth ranked No. 9 among midsized companies on the list, up from No. 17 in 2018. The company also received the Top Benefits Award for its creative and comprehensive benefits package.



Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 140,000 employees at a record number of public, private and nonprofit organizations in Minnesota. Approximately 2,500 businesses were invited to participate, and NovuHealth was among the 6% of those companies to make the list.

“Employee satisfaction is a leading indicator of future company success, so we focus intentionally on building a culture that attracts top talent and empowers them to achieve great things,” said Tom Wicka, NovuHealth’s CEO and co-founder. “Earning this honor two straight years — plus this year’s Top Benefits Award — affirms that commitment. I hear regularly from our employees that they want to be part of a business that makes a difference in the community and improves people’s health. The fact that we’re all working collectively toward this common goal reinforces our mission and allows our employees to perform meaningful work in a place that fosters personal and professional growth.”

NovuHealth’s commitment to investing in its people is reflected in its generous employee benefits and programs. From well-stocked kitchens to uncapped 401(k) matches, NovuHealth offers benefits that go above and beyond compensation to creative programs that demonstrate that employees are a valued part of the NovuHealth team. They include company-paid, top-of-the-line medical and dental for employees and their families; a dedicated onsite wellness coach who offers 1:1 consulting for employees and organizes wellness events; pet insurance for employees with furry friends; ample training and development opportunities; and multiple reward and recognition programs.

“The companies in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota,” said Michael J. Klingensmith, publisher of the Star Tribune.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses. A complete list of companies selected is available at Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces .

For more information on NovuHealth and its healthcare consumer engagement solutions, visit novu.com .

About NovuHealth

NovuHealth is the leading healthcare consumer engagement company, driven to improve consumer health and health plan performance. NovuHealth motivates consumers to complete high-value healthcare activities by leveraging its sophisticated engagement platform, proven loyalty and behavioral science strategies, and deep industry and regulatory expertise. Headquartered in Minneapolis, NovuHealth has worked with nearly 40 health plans and served nearly 15 million consumers across all 50 states. Learn more at novu.com .

