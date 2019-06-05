Novum Global Ventures Announces Collaborative Partnership With JustCo Labs

Novum Global Ventures, part of Southeast Asia’s leading blockchain advisory and investment group of companies under The Novum Group, announces partnership with JustCo Labs, an initiative established by JustCo, Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider



Novum Global Accelerator in Partnership with JustCo was recently introduced at Echelon Asia Summit 2019

Novum Global will hold monthly events and in-depth sharing sessions at various JustCo centres, beginning June 2019

SINGAPORE, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week at the Echelon Asia Summit 2019, Novum Global Ventures unveiled its focused accelerator programme – Novum Blockchain Accelerator in Partnership with JustCo, which aims to offer end-to-end solutions for start-ups looking to delve into the blockchain landscape. Novum Global Ventures is partnering with JustCo Labs to provide guidance and nurture early age start-ups through a twelve-week accelerator programme housed at JustCo at Marina Square.

With this partnership, Novum Global Ventures will gain access to JustCo’s regional network of more than 30 centres located across multiple key Asian cities. Participants under this programme can also tap into JustCo’s ever-growing community of more than 17,000 members to seek new connections, find collaboration opportunities, gain insights and eventually drive success to each other’s businesses. In addition, Novum Global Ventures will hold monthly curated events at various JustCo centres, allowing members to benefit from a variety of seminars, talks, workshops and more.



Heading the Novum Global Accelerator Programme is the experienced team from Novum Global, which includes a blockchain advisory and investment firm headquartered in Singapore that was incorporated in 2017 with offices across Asia. In the last year alone, two of Novum Global’s projects raised more than $50 million USD.

“Our accelerator program was created to help the many innovative startups we are seeing in the marketplace,” shares Chairman Christopher Low. “There is a plethora of talent out there that needs assistance in helping them to get in front of the right people for funding, and to develop their business structure to make it that much more marketable and equitable especially in the blockchain space which is very competitive.”



“With JustCo’s regional network and large community, we are confident of offering a platform that encourages like-minded businesses and individuals to innovate and collaborate within the ecosystem. JustCo Labs was established to act as a launchpad and bridging point for start-ups to embark on market expansion and connect with key corporate partners across the region,” says Kong Wan Sing, Founder and CEO of JustCo.

Novum Global is currently looking to onboard start-ups and also to explore blockchain-related ideas that aim to solve a real-world problem. Interested applicants can find more details on www.novum.global or enquire at ask@novum.global.

About Novum Global Ventures

Novum Global Ventures is a blockchain accelerator based in Singapore with offices across Asia. Behind Novum Global Ventures are the experienced team members from Novum Capital, a blockchain advisory which was incorporated in late 2017. The team members’ accumulated years of experience in running tech start-ups, tech development, fundraising and marketing have contributed to the successful and compliant raise for their blockchain projects.

Website: https://www.novum.global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/novumglobalventures/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/novum-global-ventures

Medium: https://medium.com/novum-global-ventures

About JustCo

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo is Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider. We continually disrupt the status quo and redefine collaborative working.

In our communities, we connect dynamic entrepreneurs, start-ups and large corporations. People are at the heart of what we do, as we create networking events and strategic partnerships for our members and partners to gain insights, collaborate, and help each other. Our passion for customer satisfaction ensures our members find comfort and peace of mind – the same JustCo hospitality, no matter where they are.

We make work better by revolutionising how people work, empowering our ever-growing community with exceptional flexibility, opportunities and experiences.

For media enquiries, please get in touch with:

Veronica Welch

VEW Media

veronica@vewprmedia.com