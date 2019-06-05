Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Novum Global Ventures Announces Collaborative Partnership With JustCo Labs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 11:12am EDT
  • Novum Global Ventures, part of Southeast Asia’s leading blockchain advisory and investment group of companies under The Novum Group, announces partnership with JustCo Labs, an initiative established by JustCo, Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider
  • Novum Global Accelerator in Partnership with JustCo was recently introduced at Echelon Asia Summit 2019
  • Novum Global will hold monthly events and in-depth sharing sessions at various JustCo centres, beginning June 2019

SINGAPORE, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week at the Echelon Asia Summit 2019, Novum Global Ventures unveiled its focused accelerator programme – Novum Blockchain Accelerator in Partnership with JustCo, which aims to offer end-to-end solutions for start-ups looking to delve into the blockchain landscape. Novum Global Ventures is partnering with JustCo Labs to provide guidance and nurture early age start-ups through a twelve-week accelerator programme housed at JustCo at Marina Square. 

With this partnership, Novum Global Ventures will gain access to JustCo’s regional network of more than 30 centres located across multiple key Asian cities. Participants under this programme can also tap into JustCo’s ever-growing community of more than 17,000 members to seek new connections, find collaboration opportunities, gain insights and eventually drive success to each other’s businesses. In addition, Novum Global Ventures will hold monthly curated events at various JustCo centres, allowing members to benefit from a variety of seminars, talks, workshops and more.

Heading the Novum Global Accelerator Programme is the experienced team from Novum Global, which includes a blockchain advisory and investment firm headquartered in Singapore that was incorporated in 2017 with offices across Asia. In the last year alone, two of Novum Global’s projects raised more than $50 million USD.

“Our accelerator program was created to help the many innovative startups we are seeing in the marketplace,” shares Chairman Christopher Low. “There is a plethora of talent out there that needs assistance in helping them to get in front of the right people for funding, and to develop their business structure to make it that much more marketable and equitable especially in the blockchain space which is very competitive.”

“With JustCo’s regional network and large community, we are confident of offering a platform that encourages like-minded businesses and individuals to innovate and collaborate within the ecosystem. JustCo Labs was established to act as a launchpad and bridging point for start-ups to embark on market expansion and connect with key corporate partners across the region,” says Kong Wan Sing, Founder and CEO of JustCo.

Novum Global is currently looking to onboard start-ups and also to explore blockchain-related ideas that aim to solve a real-world problem. Interested applicants can find more details on www.novum.global or enquire at ask@novum.global.

About Novum Global Ventures
Novum Global Ventures is a blockchain accelerator based in Singapore with offices across Asia. Behind Novum Global Ventures are the experienced team members from Novum Capital, a blockchain advisory which was incorporated in late 2017. The team members’ accumulated years of experience in running tech start-ups, tech development, fundraising and marketing have contributed to the successful and compliant raise for their blockchain projects.

Website: https://www.novum.global
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/novumglobalventures/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/novum-global-ventures
Medium: https://medium.com/novum-global-ventures

About JustCo
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo is Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider. We continually disrupt the status quo and redefine collaborative working. 

In our communities, we connect dynamic entrepreneurs, start-ups and large corporations. People are at the heart of what we do, as we create networking events and strategic partnerships for our members and partners to gain insights, collaborate, and help each other. Our passion for customer satisfaction ensures our members find comfort and peace of mind – the same JustCo hospitality, no matter where they are.

We make work better by revolutionising how people work, empowering our ever-growing community with exceptional flexibility, opportunities and experiences.

For media enquiries, please get in touch with:

Veronica Welch
VEW Media
veronica@vewprmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aELLIE MAE : Millennials Handle Homeownership by Taking Advantage of Refinance Opportunities | Ellie Mae
AQ
11:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Shutterfly Shares Rebound From Session Low, Still Down 2.3% For Session; Hearing Chatter Co. Sale Will Move Forward Despite Concerns
PU
11:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russia's MTS, China's Huawei Have Signed Memorandum Of Understanding
PU
11:24aINMARSAT : and Hyundai Global Service sign agreement to fast-track maritime digitalisation
PU
11:24aKIER : appointed to all ten lots of new £1bn South and Mid Wales Collaborative Construction Framework
PU
11:24aEXXON MOBIL : agrees to $1 million fine over 2011 Yellowstone River oil spill
RE
11:24aFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Violet Hickox Joins First Business Growth Funding
AQ
11:24a365 DAYS OF CARING : 13 Ways Johnson & Johnson Helped Progress Health for Humanity in 2018
PU
11:23aSUMMIT BANK : named as one of the 100 Best Green Workplaces in Oregon
PU
11:23aASX : MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - May 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slumps 4% on U.S. inventory build, equity rally caps losses
2GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About