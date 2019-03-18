Novume : Current report

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Acquisition of OpenALPR

As previously disclosed, on November 14, 2018, Novume Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") by and among the Company, OpenALPR Technology, Inc. ("OpenALPR") and Mathew Hill, pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase all of the assets of OpenALPR, except for certain excluded assets, and assume certain liabilities as provided in the Purchase Agreement (the "Acquisition"). The Purchase Agreement was previously filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2018.

On February 15, 2019, the parties entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Purchase Agreement ("Amendment No. 1") which modified the mix of consideration to be paid for the Acquisition to include a promissory note and redefined the base purchase price set forth in the Purchase Agreement.

On March 8, 2019, the parties entered into Amendment No. 2 to the Purchase Agreement ("Amendment No. 2") which eliminated the working capital adjustment set forth in the Purchase Agreement, as amended, and replaced it with an adjustment for prepaid maintenance contracts.

On March 12, 2019, the parties closed the Acquisition. In connection therewith, the Company (i) paid to OpenALPR $7,000,000; (ii) issued to OpenALPR 600,000 shares of the Company's common stock, and (iii) issued to OpenALPR a promissory note in the principal amount of $5,000,000 pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement (as defined below), together with the accompanying warrant, as described below under the heading "Note Purchase Agreement."The foregoing description of Amendment No. 1 and Amendment No. 2 does not purport to be complete and is subject, and is qualified in its entirety by reference, to Amendment No. 1 and Amendment No. 2, which are filed as Exhibit 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference.

Note Purchase Agreement

On March 12, 2019, the Company and the Guarantors from time to time party thereto (each a "Credit Party" and, together, the "Credit Parties"), entered into that certain Note Purchase Agreement (the "Note Purchase Agreement"), by and among the Credit Parties, the purchasers from time to time party thereto (the "Purchasers") and U.S. Bank National Association as paying agent and collateral agent (in such capacity, the "Agent").

Under the Note Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to sell, and the Purchasers agreed to purchase, senior secured promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount equal to $20,000,000 (each a "Note" and collectively, the "Notes"). The principal amount of the Notes (including any previously compounded PIK Interest, as defined below, relating thereto) bears interest at a rate equal to sixteen percent (16%) per annum (the "Interest Rate"), of which at least ten percent (10%) per annum shall be paid in cash (the "Cash Interest"). Any portion of interest not paid in Cash Interest (the "PIK Interest") will accrue on each Note and shall be paid at maturity or earlier redemption. Cash Interest on all Notes is due and payable in arrears on the last day of each fiscal quarter (commencing on June 30, 2019) and on the March 11, 2021 (the "Maturity Date").

On March 12, 2019, the Company paid a closing fee of $200,000 and $43,250 of a $403,250 work fee. The balance of the work fee is to be paid in nine monthly installments of $40,000 each. On the earlier of the Maturity Date or payment in full of the obligations under the Note Purchase Agreement, the Company shall pay an exit fee of $1,000,000. The Notes may be prepaid in whole or in part at any time. In the event of any prepayment of the Notes, the Company shall pay to the Purchasers (applied pro rata to each Purchaser according to the outstanding principal under the respective Notes), a percentage of the principal amount of such Notes being prepaid equal to 20% (if prepaid prior to March 11, 2020) or 10% (if prepaid on or after March 11, 2020).

Under the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement, on March 12, 2019, the Credit Parties granted the Agent liens and security interests in substantially all of the Credit Parties' assets as collateral for the obligations under the Note Purchase Agreement. Each Credit Party granted a pledge of 100% of the equity interests of each domestic subsidiary owned directly by a Credit Party, 65% (or such greater percentage that could not reasonably be expected to cause any material adverse consequences on such Credit Party) of the outstanding voting equity interests of any foreign subsidiary owned directly by a Credit Party, and 100% of outstanding non-voting equity interests of any foreign subsidiary owned directly by a Credit Party.

The Note Purchase Agreement also contains (i) representations and warranties by the Credit Parties and indemnification provisions in favor of Purchasers and Agent, (ii) customary covenants (including limitations on other liens and financial covenants as set forth in Article 6 of the Note Purchase Agreement), and (iii) events of default (including payment defaults, breaches of covenants following any applicable cure period, a change of control, and events relating to bankruptcy or insolvency).

Under the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement, the Company issued to the Purchasers warrants (each a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants") to purchase an aggregate of 2,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $0.74 per share. Each Warrant is immediately exercisable upon issuance, and excluding certain mergers or acquisitions, expires on the five-year anniversary of the date of issuance.

The foregoing description of the Warrants, the Notes, and the Note Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject, and is qualified in its entirety by reference, to the form of Warrant, form of Note, and the Note Purchase Agreement, which are filed as Exhibits 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

The disclosure set forth above in Item 1.01 under "Acquisition of OpenALPR" is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The disclosure set forth above in Item 1.01 is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The disclosure set forth above in Item 1.01 is incorporated by reference herein. The securities issued in connection with the transactions describe in Item 1.01 were issued in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired

The financial statements required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K will be filed by amendment within 71 calendar days after the date upon which this current report on Form 8-K must be filed.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information

The pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8-K will be filed by amendment within 71 calendar days after the date upon which this current report on Form 8-K must be filed.

