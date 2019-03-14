Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Novume : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Novume Solutions, Inc.

Form: 4

Date Filed: 2019-03-14

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1697851

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Hill Matthew Anthony

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Novume Solutions, Inc. [NVMM]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

_____ Director __X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

Chief Science Officer

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O NOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC., 14420

ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

03/12/2019

(Street)

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)

3. Transaction Code

(Instr. 8)

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Common Stock

03/12/2019

A

600,000

A

(1)

600,000

I

See footnote

(2)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

SEC 1474 (9-02)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Warrants (right toCommon

$ 0.74 buy)

03/12/2019

A

625,000

03/12/2019 03/12/2024

625,000

(1)

625,000

ISee Footnote

Stock

(2)

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Hill Matthew Anthony

C/O NOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC.

14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200 CHANTILLY, VA 20151

Chief Science Officer

Signatures

Riaz Latifullah, Attorney-in-Fact for Matthew Hill

03/14/2019

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

  • (1) In exchange for the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of OpenALPR Technology, Inc. ("OpenALPR"), the Issuer issued to OpenALPR 600,000 shares of the Issuer's common stock, warrants to purchase an additional 625,000 shares of the Issuer's common stock, as well as certain other consideration.

  • (2) Represents shares held by OpenALPR, of which the reporting person is the controlling stockholder.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Hill Matthew Anthony

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Novume Solutions, Inc. [NVMM]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

_____ Director __X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

Chief Science Officer

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O NOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC., 14420

ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

03/12/2019

(Street)

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)

3. Transaction Code

(Instr. 8)

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Common Stock

03/12/2019

A

600,000

A

(1)

600,000

I

See footnote

(2)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

SEC 1474 (9-02)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Warrants (right toCommon

$ 0.74 buy)

03/12/2019

A

625,000

03/12/2019 03/12/2024

625,000

(1)

625,000

ISee Footnote

Stock

(2)

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Hill Matthew Anthony

C/O NOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC.

14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200 CHANTILLY, VA 20151

Chief Science Officer

Signatures

Riaz Latifullah, Attorney-in-Fact for Matthew Hill

03/14/2019

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

  • (1) In exchange for the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of OpenALPR Technology, Inc. ("OpenALPR"), the Issuer issued to OpenALPR 600,000 shares of the Issuer's common stock, warrants to purchase an additional 625,000 shares of the Issuer's common stock, as well as certain other consideration.

  • (2) Represents shares held by OpenALPR, of which the reporting person is the controlling stockholder.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Novume Solutions Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 00:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52pHARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION : HDI Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Results
AQ
08:49pHSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
PU
08:44pSCENTRE : 2018 SGT1 SGT2 and SGT3 Annual Financial Reports
PU
08:44pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Janette Kendall
PU
08:44pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Hay
PU
08:43pFITAIHI : Son of US-Saudi citizen held in Saudi Arabia seeks US help
AQ
08:43pAIA : Correction to AIA Article
DJ
08:42pBOEING : Halts 737 MAX Deliveries After Two Fatal Crashes --- 6th Update
DJ
08:39pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI
GL
08:35pAIRBUS : Boeing groundings put U.S.-China trade-linked jet order in limbo
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : Gets $402 Million Radar Contract Modification From U.S. Navy
3AIR CANADA : Transport Canada says reports from carriers on 737 MAX problems
4HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX:HAS) Award of Two Significant Equipment S..
5FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Year End Resul..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.