Novume : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Novume Solutions, Inc.

Form: 4

Date Filed: 2019-03-14

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1697851

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Hill Matthew Anthony 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Novume Solutions, Inc. [NVMM] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) _____ Director __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below) Chief Science Officer (Last) (First) (Middle) C/O NOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC., 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 03/12/2019 (Street) CHANTILLY, VA 20151 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Common Stock 03/12/2019 A 600,000 A (1) 600,000 I See footnote (2)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

SEC 1474 (9-02)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Warrants (right toCommon

$ 0.74 buy)

03/12/2019

A

625,000

03/12/2019 03/12/2024

625,000

(1)

625,000

ISee Footnote

Stock

(2)

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Hill Matthew Anthony C/O NOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC. 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200 CHANTILLY, VA 20151 Chief Science Officer

Signatures

Riaz Latifullah, Attorney-in-Fact for Matthew Hill 03/14/2019

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) In exchange for the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of OpenALPR Technology, Inc. ("OpenALPR"), the Issuer issued to OpenALPR 600,000 shares of the Issuer's common stock, warrants to purchase an additional 625,000 shares of the Issuer's common stock, as well as certain other consideration.

(2) Represents shares held by OpenALPR, of which the reporting person is the controlling stockholder.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Hill Matthew Anthony 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Novume Solutions, Inc. [NVMM] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) _____ Director __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below) Chief Science Officer (Last) (First) (Middle) C/O NOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC., 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 03/12/2019 (Street) CHANTILLY, VA 20151 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Common Stock 03/12/2019 A 600,000 A (1) 600,000 I See footnote (2)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

SEC 1474 (9-02)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Warrants (right toCommon

$ 0.74 buy)

03/12/2019

A

625,000

03/12/2019 03/12/2024

625,000

(1)

625,000

ISee Footnote

Stock

(2)

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Hill Matthew Anthony C/O NOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC. 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200 CHANTILLY, VA 20151 Chief Science Officer

Signatures

Riaz Latifullah, Attorney-in-Fact for Matthew Hill 03/14/2019

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) In exchange for the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of OpenALPR Technology, Inc. ("OpenALPR"), the Issuer issued to OpenALPR 600,000 shares of the Issuer's common stock, warrants to purchase an additional 625,000 shares of the Issuer's common stock, as well as certain other consideration.

(2) Represents shares held by OpenALPR, of which the reporting person is the controlling stockholder.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.