Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Now Accepting Applications for the Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

The scholarship honors late Red River CEO Jeff Sessions

The Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF) is pleased to announce the inaugural Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship is now open for applications.

Jeff Sessions worked in executive leadership roles at Red River for over a decade and was the company’s CEO from 2017 to 2019, when he and his wife Elizabeth were killed in a tragic accident. This scholarship is established in Sessions’ name to preserve his unwavering commitment to the military community. It will fund educational pursuits for active duty and retired military pursuing careers in technology.

“Jeff was one of the most driven, passionate and generous men I have had the pleasure to know,” said Dan McGee, Red River COO. “He pushed us all to do more, to be better and pursue excellence, and this scholarship will push others do the same.”

The Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship is open to active duty and retired military transitioning to a career in IT. Supporting a wide variety of educational opportunities, the Sessions Memorial Scholarship can be tailored to the unique needs of the applicant. This includes certification coursers, seminars, books or supplies. As many post-military careers follow non-traditional paths, this scholarship is flexible to support that transition.

Scholarship recipients are anticipated to be selected by the end of October.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will match the first $10,000 in donations to the Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship. “Jeff was a visionary leader, an enthusiastic partner and a friend to me, and the Bruins Foundation,” said Bob Sweeney, President of the Boston Bruins Foundation. “It is our honor to contribute to his enduring legacy and support the veterans he cared about so deeply.”

To learn more about the Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship, visit https://redrivercharitablefoundation.com/jeff-sessions-memorial-scholarship/.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com

For more information on the Red River Charitable Foundation please visit www.redrivercharitablefoundation.com or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedRiverCharitableFoundation/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pNRF Chief Economist Says Pandemic Recession Could Already Be Easing But ‘No One Has a Crystal Ball'
BU
12:58p2-Wire and 4-Wire Voiceband Measurements
GL
12:57pEPH European Property Holdings announces the successful acquisition of its second hotel property in Dresden, Germany
GL
12:56pAutomakers laud U.S. consumer 'resilience' despite COVID-19 hit to sales
RE
12:56pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Partner with Largest Campground Search Website, The Dyrt
PR
12:55pP&G says will not disclose advertising decisions as Facebook ad boycott grows
RE
12:55pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : headquarters raided in probe of accounting scandal
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group