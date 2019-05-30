Now Available: Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case

Earlier this year we collaborated with San Francisco-based Drop to develop the Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Headphone System.
Featuring the unmatched sound quality trademark of the original ESP/950, the Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Stereo Headphone System comes in Drop's exclusive midnight blue and features all-new premium velour-wrapped ear cushions designed for optimal listening.
For the first time we're offering the Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case as a standalone accessory for our Electrostatic Headphones.
The Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case is made of genuine leather, combining a timeless and classic look with maximum durability, portability and storage. Designed originally for Koss Electrostatic Headphones, the Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case provides a custom fit with removable and customizable velcro dividers. Deep side pockets allow for additional storage. Also included with the Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case is a shoulder strap for over shoulder portability.
