Now Available: Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case

0
05/30/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

Earlier this year we collaborated with San Francisco-based Drop to develop the Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Headphone System.

Featuring the unmatched sound quality trademark of the original ESP/950, the Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Stereo Headphone System comes in Drop's exclusive midnight blue and features all-new premium velour-wrapped ear cushions designed for optimal listening.

For the first time we're offering the Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case as a standalone accessory for our Electrostatic Headphones.

The Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case is made of genuine leather, combining a timeless and classic look with maximum durability, portability and storage. Designed originally for Koss Electrostatic Headphones, the Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case provides a custom fit with removable and customizable velcro dividers. Deep side pockets allow for additional storage. Also included with the Koss ESP Leather Carrying Case is a shoulder strap for over shoulder portability.

GET KOSS ESP LEATHER CARRYING CASE

GET ESP/95X AT DROP.COM

Disclaimer

Koss Corporation published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 20:28:02 UTC
