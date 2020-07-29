Log in
Now Deliver High-Quality Voice Over at Scale with Voices Enterprise from Voices.com

07/29/2020

TORONTO, Ontario, July 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Voices.com, the world's largest marketplace connecting businesses to voice over talent, announced the launch of Voices Enterprise, an enterprise-level membership plan that offers creative teams the flexibility and support needed to deliver high-quality voice over at scale.

Voices.com

Voices Enterprise aims to save members time and money by shortening feedback loops, getting creative teams up to speed on all things voice over, and helping them align internal workflows with voice over acquisition.

Voices Enterprise follows closely behind the launch of Voices.com's first annual membership plan, Voices Plus, in January of this year. This exclusive, top-tier membership plan includes all the benefits of Voices Plus, while also boasting a customizable package designed to help clients - such as agencies, software companies, and entertainment businesses - solve some of their biggest problems in sourcing voice over for their creative projects.

Voices Enterprise customers will receive features like consolidated monthly billing, flexible payment options, and custom agreements.

"Something we've observed over the last year is the increasing need of Global 2000 enterprises with complex projects," says David Ciccarelli, CEO and founder of Voices.com. "These complex projects often require a higher volume of voice over and more alignment between how the enterprise operates as a business and how they source voice over. Voices Enterprise offers a solution to that complexity, and more."

Contact Voices.com today to discuss if Voices Enterprise is right for you.

More information: https://www.voices.com/plans/enterprise

About Voices.com

Voices.com is the largest marketplace for audio and voice over products and services in the world, with over one million business and voice actor registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices.com to help them find their voice. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices.com helps service clients and voice talent in over 160 countries. Learn more: https://www.voices.com/

Media Contact:
Michelle Melski
michelle.melski@voices.com
1-888-359-3472 ext. 536

News Source: Voices.com

Related link: https://www.voices.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/now-deliver-high-quality-voice-over-at-scale-with-voices-enterprise-from-voices-com/
