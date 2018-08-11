Now Selling New Single-Family Homes at Somerset Hill in Bel Air, MD

Luxury single-family homes from the mid-$500s available from D.R. Horton

BEL AIR, Md., Aug. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.R. Horton’s Capital Division invites the public to tour Somerset Hill, its newest single-family home community that features a furnished model and several homes now under construction. The Somerset Hill model home grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, August 11, from 12 to 4 p.m. Located less than three miles from MD Route 1 in the highly sought-after Harford County School District, Somerset Hill offers a luxury single-family community with prices starting in the mid-$500s. The community will offer quick move-in homes, providing prospective buyers a unique opportunity to settle into their new construction home in a timely manner.

The furnished model home available for viewing is the Tuscany floor plan, which offers over 2,894 square feet of living space and features a variety of home design configurations to suit every buyers’ distinct needs, preferences and budget. The home plan consists of two levels of finished living space with four bedrooms and up to three bathrooms, plus an optional finished basement. The fully finished lower level of the Tuscany is available with either a spacious recreation room or a convenient fifth guest bedroom and fourth full bathroom ideal for visitors. Stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, microwave and stove top) are included in the purchase price, and homes feature professionally curated finishes including granite countertops, stylish tile backsplashes, luxury flooring and an elegant color scheme. The exterior architectural design of the single-family homes at Somerset Hill maintains a rich look and character with an optional brick or stone front, optional pitched rooftop, cedar shake impressions and a fresh landscaping package with a sodded lawn. All homes are built with high quality and energy efficient materials including low-e glass windows and a high efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat, and a robust new home warranty demonstrates D.R. Horton’s commitment to excellence in construction. See a D.R. Horton sales agent for complete details.

Conveniently situated in Harford County, Somerset Hill is located at the intersection of West Ring Factory Road and Exmoor Lane. The community is within close proximity to the town’s revered schools, stores, restaurants and local community recreation areas such as the beautiful Rockfield Park. Major travel arteries such as I-95, I-83, I-695, MD Route 1 and MD Route 40 are all within easy reach offering commuter access and abundant shopping and dining options.

For more information about Somerset Hill or any other D.R. Horton community in the tri-state area, please call 410-984-2072 or visit www.drhorton.com/maryland.

D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for more than 40 years. America’s largest homebuilder for sixteen years in a row by volume, D.R. Horton has built more than 660,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Event is subject to change or canceled without notice. Buyer should conduct his or her own investigation of the present and future availability of the school district and school assignments. Seller has no control or responsibility for any changes to school districts or school assignments should they occur in the future. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

Contact: Chuck Pool

410-984-2072 | CRPool@drhorton.com

www.DRHorton.com/maryland