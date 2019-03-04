Log in
Nozomi Networks Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards at RSA Conference 2019

03/04/2019 | 12:06am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility, has been named a two-category winner in the Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards 2019 announced today at RSA Conference. Nozomi Networks was honored with awards for Hot Company Threat Intelligence and Best Product ICS/SCADA Security.

For the seventh consecutive year, Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, recognized the companies that offer the most respected information security products and services. Judges, who are CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certified security professionals, voted on nearly 3,000 companies based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials. CDM has named less than 200 of these companies as winners of the InfoSec Award for 2019.

“While cyber threats are all on the rise, our magazine is pleased to recognize the work that Nozomi Networks is doing to improve industrial cyber security,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. “After reviewing nearly 3,000 companies from around the world, Nozomi Networks won because they are an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of these threats.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine in two categories of its Infosec Awards,” said Andrea Carcano, Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “With threats to power plants and industrial infrastructure regularly making headlines worldwide, hundreds of the world’s largest industrial installations now rely on Nozomi Networks for the deep network visibility and real-time monitoring vital to protect the critical infrastructure that runs the world. We’re proud to deliver the cyber resiliency and reliability needed for large-scale critical infrastructure and industrial operations worldwide.”

About Nozomi Networks
Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cyber security, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cyber security, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com

Press Contacts:
Jil Backstrom
jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650
Follow Nozomi Networks: Blog, Twitter, and Linkedin

Nozomi-Networks-Logo-Color.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
