Ntrepid Academy Extends Training Solutions for the Teleworking Workforce

04/14/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Ntrepid is Now Offering Complimentary Virtual Training to Support Government Agencies’ Requirements for Remote Work

Ntrepid LLC, leading provider of managed attribution solutions for the national security community, has recently expanded their training offerings to include free weekly virtual courses. The company launched the enhanced training program to assist the online operations of organizations that have shifted off site in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Agencies need our unceasing support right now,” said Ramzi Asmar, Vice President of Business Development at Ntrepid. “We want to help our customers during these unique times and ensure that nothing hinders their operational success. With virtual training, we’ve been able to rapidly answer the government’s urgent requirement for remote capabilities.”

Telework can introduce challenges to maintaining continuity of operations. Ntrepid’s training solutions help mitigate those challenges. The virtual courses are hosted by Ntrepid Academy, Ntrepid’s cyber solutions center of excellence, and are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge to operate online securely. During the sessions, the Ntrepid Academy instructors will review the fundamentals of managed attribution as well as how to incorporate Ntrepid products into students’ existing workflows.

“Our goal is for agencies to maintain operational productivity while ensuring their teams and missions are protected from potential cyber threats,” said Mitch Freddura, Manager of Ntrepid Academy.

Register for a free training session with Ntrepid here: https://ntrepidcorp.com/academy/.

About Ntrepid

Ntrepid is a mission-driven provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for government and enterprise to discreetly and safely conduct sophisticated cyber operations in the most hostile online environments. We leverage our deep experience in the national security community to anticipate our customers’ needs and provide solutions before the requirements are expressed. Our heavy investment in R&D allows us to stay ahead of the rapidly changing internet landscape. Ntrepid’s innovative solutions empower advanced online research, analysis, and data collection, while obscuring organizational identity and protecting your mission.

To learn more about Ntrepid’s suite of managed attribution products, visit ntrepidcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
