Ntrepid Recognized as Winner of Coveted Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

03/31/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Ntrepid Wins Cyber Defense Magazine’s Editor’s Choice for Deception Based Security and Publisher’s Choice for Digital Footprint Security

Ntrepid LLC is pleased to announce their achievement of the Editor’s Choice for Deception Based Security and the Publisher’s Choice for Digital Footprint Security from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Nfusion – Ntrepid’s secure, misattributed desktop – earned the awards, marking the product’s first wins from the magazine.

“We are honored to accept this acknowledgement as industry innovators and leaders,” said Ramzi Asmar, VP of Business Development. “When we create our products, we prioritize the missions of our clients. These awards highlight the ways in which Nfusion has significantly assisted in the success of those missions.”

Nfusion safeguards the vital investigations of its users. As a virtualized desktop with managed attribution technologies, Nfusion allows investigators to maintain complete control over their online presence. Each browsing activity is routed through a dedicated point of presence specific to the mission. Any true identifiers, browser features, and locations remain obscured. Digital trails left by the investigative process, including cookies, tracking links, and search histories, are erased at the end of each session.

“Ntrepid embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways to help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Find Ntrepid among the coveted group of winners here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Ntrepid

Ntrepid is a mission-driven provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for government and enterprise to discreetly and safely conduct sophisticated cyber operations in the most hostile online environments. We leverage our deep experience in the national security community t anticipate our customers’ needs and provide solutions before the requirements are expressed. Our heavy investment in R&D allows us to stay ahead of the rapidly changing internet landscape. Ntrepid’s innovative solutions empower advanced online research, analysis, and data collection, while obscuring organizational identity and protecting your mission.

To discover more about Ntrepid’s suite of managed attribution products, visit ntrepidcorp.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over five million monthly readers and over 17,000 pages of searchable online information security content, Cyber Defense Magazine and their sister magazine are the premier sources of IT Security information. The magazine is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, and passionate information security professionals. Their mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. The company delivers electronic magazines every month online for free as well as special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood.

Learn more about CDM at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Visit cyberdefensetv.com and cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of these winning company executives.


© Business Wire 2020
