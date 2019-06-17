Log in
NuHealth Foundation : to Host 2019 Gala Honoring Regional Business, Medical, Hospital, and Union Leaders June 18th, 2019

06/17/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

Michael J. Dowling, President & CEO, Northwell Health; Stuart Rabinowitz, J.D., President, Hofstra University; Bruce Stillman, Ph. D., President & CEO, Cold Spring Harbor Labs; Jerry Laricchiuta, President, CSEA Local 830

Nassau Health Care Corp Chairman George Tsunis, Zaki Hossain, Chairman of NuHealth Foundation, and Winifred B. Mack, RN, MPA, President & CEO of Nassau Health Care Corp, will host the 2019 NuHealth Gala honoring four of Long Island’s leading business, medical, hospital, and union leaders. Michael J. Dowling, President & CEO, Northwell Health; Stuart Rabinowitz, J.D., President, Hofstra University; Bruce Stillman, Ph. D., President & CEO, Cold Spring Harbor Labs; Jerry Laricchiuta, President, CSEA Local 830 will be recognized for their unwavering support of Nassau University Medical Center and outstanding contributions to the core mission of Nassau University Medical Center: to ensure all Nassau County Communities are afforded access to quality healthcare regardless of socioeconomic status. The annual Gala will take place on June 18, 2019, at 6PM, at The Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, New York.

About the Honorees:

Michael Dowling is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health. Under Dowling’s careful guidance and stewardship, Northwell Health has provided world-class clinical care to millions in the New York metropolitan area. Northwell Health is the largest integrated health care system in New York State with a total workforce of more than 68,000 employees.

Stuart Rabinowitz, JD is the eighth President of the Hofstra University Board of Trustees, beginning his term in 2001. Rabinowitz began his tenure with Hofstra University School of Law in 1989, and currently holds the Andrew M. Boas and Mark L. Claster Distinguished Professor of Law. Under his leadership, Hofstra has created several new schools, including the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Bruce William Stillman, AO, FAA, FRS is a biochemist and cancer researcher who has served as the Director of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory since 1994 and President since 2003. Under his leadership, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory was ranked the No. 1 institution in molecular biology and genetics research by Thomson Reuters. Stillman’s body of research includes how chromosomes are duplicated in human cells and in yeast, the mechanisms that insure accurate inheritance of material from one generation to the next, and how flaws in this process lead to cancer.

Jerry Laricchiuta is the President of the Civil Service Employees Association - Local 880, Nassau County’s largest municipal union representing over 10,000 county employees. Butting heads with former Democratic County Executive Tom Suozzi and current Republican County Exec. Ed Mangano alike in order to protect the jobs of his members, Laricchiuta he negotiated an eight-year contract through 2015 with raises of more than 3.5 percent per year and full benefits.


