NuHealth Foundation : to Host 2019 Gala Honoring Regional Business, Medical, Hospital, and Union Leaders June 18th, 2019

Nassau Health Care Corp Chairman George Tsunis, Zaki Hossain, Chairman
of NuHealth Foundation, and Winifred B. Mack, RN, MPA, President & CEO
of Nassau Health Care Corp, will host the 2019 NuHealth Gala honoring
four of Long Island’s leading business, medical, hospital, and union
leaders. Michael J. Dowling, President & CEO, Northwell Health; Stuart
Rabinowitz, J.D., President, Hofstra University; Bruce Stillman, Ph. D.,
President & CEO, Cold Spring Harbor Labs; Jerry Laricchiuta, President,
CSEA Local 830 will be recognized for their unwavering support of Nassau
University Medical Center and outstanding contributions to the core
mission of Nassau University Medical Center: to ensure all Nassau County
Communities are afforded access to quality healthcare regardless of
socioeconomic status. The annual Gala will take place on June 18, 2019,
at 6PM, at The Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Turnpike,
Woodbury, New York.
About the Honorees:
Michael Dowling is the President and Chief Executive Officer of
Northwell Health. Under Dowling’s careful guidance and stewardship,
Northwell Health has provided world-class clinical care to millions in
the New York metropolitan area. Northwell Health is the largest
integrated health care system in New York State with a total workforce
of more than 68,000 employees.
Stuart Rabinowitz, JD is the eighth President of the Hofstra University
Board of Trustees, beginning his term in 2001. Rabinowitz began his
tenure with Hofstra University School of Law in 1989, and currently
holds the Andrew M. Boas and Mark L. Claster Distinguished Professor of
Law. Under his leadership, Hofstra has created several new schools,
including the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at
Hofstra/Northwell.
Bruce William Stillman, AO,
FAA,
FRS is a biochemist and cancer researcher who has served as the Director
of Cold
Spring Harbor Laboratory since 1994 and President since 2003. Under
his leadership, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory was ranked the No. 1
institution in molecular biology and genetics research by Thomson
Reuters. Stillman’s body of research includes how chromosomes are
duplicated in human cells and in yeast, the mechanisms that insure
accurate inheritance of material from one generation to the next, and
how flaws in this process lead to cancer.
Jerry Laricchiuta is the President of the Civil Service Employees
Association - Local 880, Nassau County’s largest municipal union
representing over 10,000 county employees. Butting heads with former
Democratic County Executive Tom Suozzi and current Republican County
Exec. Ed Mangano alike in order to protect the jobs of his members,
Laricchiuta he negotiated an eight-year contract through 2015 with
raises of more than 3.5 percent per year and full benefits.
