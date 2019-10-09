Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NuSpine Franchise Systems attracts John Leonesio to the Board of Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:24am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans spend billions on back pain annually, and the franchise business sector is growing at 5.9% - a growth rate that is faster than the U.S. Economy. NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. has a proven membership-based chiropractic model ready for national expansion.

John Leonesio, Board of Managers

NuSpine's Founder and President, Dr. Todd Hedlund, is certain that with the addition of franchising expert John Leonesio to the Board of Managers, and having all the right tools in place, NuSpine will quickly become the nation's next fastest-growing healthcare opportunity.

The chiropractic industry is valued at over $16 billion in annual revenue and NuSpine has a leadership team with the experience to help clinics grow fast. With a business model that's proven itself time and time again, NuSpine is poised to be the next explosive health and wellness franchise.

Membership based, private-pay chiropractic concepts are a proven business model, and NuSpine has developed systems that are more affordable and convenient for the consumer. While NuSpine operates with a proven model, the experience they provide is unlike any other. A NuSpine clinic offers routine chiropractic care along with hydrotherapy massage services at industry-low prices. They are open into the evenings and on weekends not requiring an appointment so your trip to the chiropractor is more convenient than ever.

NuSpine's clinic experience isn't the only thing patients flock to. NuSpine's software is designed to allow patients to monitor their progress, purchase or change their membership preferences, and even check into the clinic for services. NuSpine is the new industry standard for quality, affordable, convenient chiropractic care.

NuSpine is looking for franchisees to take advantage of this notification and inquire about purchasing their own NuSpine clinic to start developing markets today!

Contact NuSpine today:
402-440-1229
franchise@nuspinechiropractic.com 
http://www.nuspinefranchise.com

 

NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. Logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuspine-franchise-systems-attracts-john-leonesio-to-the-board-of-managers-300934517.html

SOURCE NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA, Best Investor Relations Program in Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa
PU
11:35aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Overstock.com, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – OSTK
GL
11:35aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil minister points finger to Venezuela in oil spills
AQ
11:35aBOIRON : Australian authorities report recognizes " encouraging evidence " of homeopathy’s effectiveness
AN
11:35aCLASS ACTION DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in SNDL, UBER, and COF of Filing Deadlines
GL
11:34aPERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:33aMedgen Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Magnifind.Ca
BU
11:32aSEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ) prepares for listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market
AQ
11:32aSEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ) intends to undertake a directed new share issue
AQ
11:31aOil rises on signs of warming U.S.-China tensions, military action in Syria
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group