NuZee (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) Announces The Commencement Of Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

PLANO, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) ("NuZee"), a single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer, announced today that it has commenced a proposed firm commitment underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of shares of its common stock (the "Shares"). In addition, the underwriters will have a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of NuZee's common stock (representing up to 15% of the aggregate number of Shares sold in the Offering) on the same price, terms and conditions to cover over-allotments, if any. The proposed Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

NuZee intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The proposed Offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-234643), including a preliminary prospectus previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which has not yet become effective. The Shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective, and may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting The Benchmark Company, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 E. 58th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10155, by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com, or by telephone at (212) 312-6700. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in its entirety the final prospectus, which provides more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Shares, nor shall there be any sales of the Shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations, and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Statements related to, among other things, the consummation of the offering of the Shares and potential changes in market conditions constitute forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and general economic conditions; the risk that the public offering of Shares may not close; and our need for substantial additional funds; for a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC and in the preliminary prospectus and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering to be filed with the SEC.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer. We co-pack single-serve pour-over coffee products for customers in the U.S. market and also co-pack for the Korean market.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuzee-dba-coffee-blenders-announces-the-commencement-of-proposed-public-offering-of-common-stock-301059865.html

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.