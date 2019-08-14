Nuclear Networking Announces Powerful Merger with Stratex Digital Marketing

Denver, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Denver-based digital marketing agency Stratex Digital Marketing is merging with area performance marketing agency Nuclear Networking as of August 5th, 2019. Under the name Nuclear Networking, the new, stronger agency will provide businesses with the best performance marketing and digital strategy services in the Denver area and beyond.

Tyler Horsley, Founder, and CEO of Nuclear Networking stated: “We know one of our major competitive advantages in Digital Marketing is the superior level of qualified talent we employ and team within the market. Significant investment has been made to bring together the brightest minds under one roof. The merger with Stratex was another step in expanding Nuclear’s competitive advantage while expanding our product offering without venturing too far from our core.”

Founder of Stratex, Dan Stratford added: “After selling one of the top marketing agencies in Denver in 2015 I started a new venture called Stratex with more focus on the ever-changing need for fluid digital strategies. Multiple partnerships with Nuclear Networking as a solid portion of our end solutions led us straight to this logical conclusion.”





About Nuclear Networking

Nuclear Networking (NuclearNetworking.com) is an enterprise-level performance marketing and SEO solutions company founded in the tech-centric community of Denver, Colorado in 2010. Nuclear Networking has driven successful forensic SEO and Google Ads campaigns for its clients. Additional services include 3-stage PR, Amazon SEO, high-quality backlink building, and competitor strategy deconstructs.

Nicole Johnson Nuclear Networking (866) 210 4445 nicole@nuclearnetworking.com