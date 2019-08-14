Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nuclear Networking Announces Powerful Merger with Stratex Digital Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Denver, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Denver-based digital marketing agency Stratex Digital Marketing is merging with area performance marketing agency Nuclear Networking as of August 5th, 2019. Under the name Nuclear Networking, the new, stronger agency will provide businesses with the best performance marketing and digital strategy services in the Denver area and beyond.

Tyler Horsley, Founder, and CEO of Nuclear Networking stated: “We know one of our major competitive advantages in Digital Marketing is the superior level of qualified talent we employ and team within the market. Significant investment has been made to bring together the brightest minds under one roof. The merger with Stratex was another step in expanding Nuclear’s competitive advantage while expanding our product offering without venturing too far from our core.”

Founder of Stratex, Dan Stratford added: “After selling one of the top marketing agencies in Denver in 2015 I started a new venture called Stratex with more focus on the ever-changing need for fluid digital strategies. Multiple partnerships with Nuclear Networking as a solid portion of our end solutions led us straight to this logical conclusion.”

About Nuclear Networking

Nuclear Networking (NuclearNetworking.com) is an enterprise-level performance marketing and SEO solutions company founded in the tech-centric community of Denver, Colorado in 2010. Nuclear Networking has driven successful forensic SEO and Google Ads campaigns for its clients. Additional services include 3-stage PR, Amazon SEO, high-quality backlink building, and competitor strategy deconstructs.

Nicole Johnson
Nuclear Networking
(866) 210 4445
nicole@nuclearnetworking.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pACRO BIOMEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:23pMED VACATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:23pEmbattled Bank Stocks Lose Billions
DJ
02:22pSENECA FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:22pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility
PU
02:22pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : ProPetro Holding Corp. – PUMP- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of PUMP Investors
GL
02:21pAMERINAC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:20pAT&T : Invests More Than $250 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in Baltimore Area
PR
02:20pFORD MOTOR : extends warranties on 560,000 Focus, Fiesta models
RE
02:20pTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Extension of bridge financing agreement
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group