Nuclear waste repository converted to underground bunker for privileged survivalists

SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monty Nereim envisions salvaging the $12 billion investment in the nuclear waste repository beneath the Yucca Mountain in southern Nevada by making it into a valuable asset — an ultra-secure underground bunker in his novel, “Survival Beneath Yucca Mountain” (published by Archway Publishing), a story of struggle and survival to escape doom.

When shady hedge fund strategist Heinz Globitz employs a lucrative scheme to convert the government’s unused nuclear waste repository into the ultimate survival bunker, the situation goes gravely awry. His 1,000 feet deep, underground facility holds a small self-contained city, complete with ultra-safe bunker apartments. There, 50 wealthy and carefully vetted families, plus a support staff, will be safe from catastrophic nuclear attacks, biological contamination, pandemics, government revolution and economic collapse. With 20 years of provisions, the Yucca Mountain Sanctuary serves as a valuable refuge when a doomsday asteroid, 1989DP Onesimus, strikes Earth.

Randall Meredith, his wife, and their two children are some of the lucky ones able to ride out the effects of the asteroid’s impact. But boredom, temperaments and underground confinement become problematic, despite the myriad of available activities in the bunker complex. Even worse, they soon realize they are sealed in, unable to escape. Finding a way out of the sanctuary becomes their dreadful ambition.

“As the former mayor of Las Vegas, I was woefully familiar with Yucca Mountain. Over $12 billion was spent drilling and testing the 1,000-foot-deep tunnel for the potential storage of the nation’s nuclear waste. Mr. Nereim’s story develops from the real-life blunder of Yucca Mountain,” Oscar Goodman says of the author’s novel. “This captivating story features the consummate sanctuary for the super-rich. The fictional scenario is entertaining to read and also intriguing in what may be technologically feasible.”

“Survival Beneath Yucca Mountain” is about overcoming extinction and hopelessness in a believable “techno-fiction” novel that aims to pique the reader's imaginations, emotions and technological awareness. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Survival-Beneath-Yucca-Mountain-Nereim/dp/1480889423.

“Survival Beneath Yucca Mountain”

By Monty Nereim

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 330 pages | ISBN 9781480889408

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 330 pages | ISBN 9781480889422

E-Book | 330 pages | ISBN 9781480889415

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Monty Nereim was born in South Dakota and grew up in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine. He benefitted from two careers, military officer and magazine publisher, before starting his writing venture. He is also the author of “Undiagnosed, Unscrupulous and Unbeatable: The Paul Haber Story.” He and his wife, Sharon, call La Jolla, California home. When not writing, he travels, golfs and plays handball.

