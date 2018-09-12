Nucleus Research : ROI Award Winner China PnR Achieves 422% ROI with Vertica

China PnR, a provider of financial services for small businesses and
individual investors, achieved 422% ROI deploying Vertica’s analytics
platform with payback in two months and an annual average benefit of
approximately $1.9 million.
Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, PnR began as an
online payment processor and has developed into a finance and
infrastructure services company. The company provides financial asset
management, posting over two trillion Chinese yuan transactions in 2016.
“National IT infrastructure can have a big impact on the success or
failure of a project. China PnR leveraged the local advantages of
Vertica when considering a new data management solution. Even though the
hardware requirements were high, sometimes a better established
technology that understands your markets add enough value to overcome
this hurdle,” said Barbara Peck, principal analyst at Nucleus Research.
After a proof-of-concept demonstration by Vertica and several scenario
demonstrations by their engineers, China PnR saw the potential for
massive speed improvements and the highest return on investment (ROI)
potential of all options considered. With limited training requirements,
the move allowed for the expansion of business while maintaining
financial goals. Additional benefits included a cost savings over the
previous legacy solution, faster query times, faster data loading,
improved platform stability and improved vendor support.
Nucleus quantified the initial and ongoing costs of software licensing,
maintenance, hardware investments, personnel time expended for setup and
maintenance, and training time. Productivity savings were quantified
based on the average annual fully loaded cost of an employee using a
correction factor to account for inefficient transfer between time saved
and additional time worked.
See the full report and further benefit details at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/vertica-roi-case-study-china-pnr/
For more information on the Technology ROI Awards, please visit www.roiawards.com
