Nucleus Research : ROI Award Winner China PnR Achieves 422% ROI with Vertica

China PnR, a provider of financial services for small businesses and individual investors, achieved 422% ROI deploying Vertica’s analytics platform with payback in two months and an annual average benefit of approximately $1.9 million.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, PnR began as an online payment processor and has developed into a finance and infrastructure services company. The company provides financial asset management, posting over two trillion Chinese yuan transactions in 2016.

“National IT infrastructure can have a big impact on the success or failure of a project. China PnR leveraged the local advantages of Vertica when considering a new data management solution. Even though the hardware requirements were high, sometimes a better established technology that understands your markets add enough value to overcome this hurdle,” said Barbara Peck, principal analyst at Nucleus Research.

After a proof-of-concept demonstration by Vertica and several scenario demonstrations by their engineers, China PnR saw the potential for massive speed improvements and the highest return on investment (ROI) potential of all options considered. With limited training requirements, the move allowed for the expansion of business while maintaining financial goals. Additional benefits included a cost savings over the previous legacy solution, faster query times, faster data loading, improved platform stability and improved vendor support.

Nucleus quantified the initial and ongoing costs of software licensing, maintenance, hardware investments, personnel time expended for setup and maintenance, and training time. Productivity savings were quantified based on the average annual fully loaded cost of an employee using a correction factor to account for inefficient transfer between time saved and additional time worked.

See the full report and further benefit details at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/vertica-roi-case-study-china-pnr/

