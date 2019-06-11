Log in
Nufactor® Selected by Octapharma® as One of the Limited Distribution (LD) Pharmacies for Cutaquig®

06/11/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Temecula, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEMECULA, Calif. — Nufactor, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc. (FFF) has been selected by Octapharma® as one of four limited distribution (LD) pharmacies for Cutaquig®.  Cutaquig is a new SCIg (subcutaneous immunoglobulin) therapy indicated for the treatment of patients with primary immunodeficiency (PI) or secondary immunodeficiency (SID) requiring immunoglobulin replacement therapy. Cutaquig was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on December 12, 2018.

“Drug manufacturers are carefully selecting specialty pharmacies that have the necessary expertise, capabilities and service model to support positive patient outcomes for the distribution of their drugs. To be selected as one of four LD pharmacies for the distribution of Cutaquig is a significant honor our team is celebrating. We look forward to the opportunity of servicing patients in need of Cutaquig,” comments Leslie Vaughan, Nufactor Chief Operations Officer.

Nufactor goes beyond standard HUB services and offers a 360° service model wherein individualized patient care is achieved through a single point of contact, as well as expert clinical advice through pharmacy and nursing teams. Nufactor clinical team members are trained thoroughly in SCIg administration, the infusion administration technique for Cutaquig. Nufactor supports patient goals for independence and learning self-administration in the home setting. Patients capable of independence are provided with initial nursing assistance as well as valuable tools and resources for training. This model supports patients in gaining a higher quality of life.

About Nufactor
Nufactor is a specialty infusion company and a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Nufactor, established in 1995, specializes in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions, with concentration on treating rare disease states in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology. The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication devoted to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. Nufactor is dedicated to solving the chronic problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for chronically ill patients. Nufactor is deeply committed to the philosophy of providing philanthropic support to the patient communities they serve, including hemophilia, immune deficiencies and peripheral neuropathies, among others.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.
FFF Enterprises, Inc. is the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Founded in 1988, FFF is a multi-billion-dollar organization that continues to celebrate more than 30 years of business, and a flawless safety track record for product distribution. FFF has taken a leadership position regarding supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. FFF’s commitment to Guaranteed Channel Integrity® ensures that products are purchased only from the manufacturer and shipped only to licensed healthcare providers, with additional steps taken to safely store, handle and ship products to ensure patient safety is never compromised. Their proprietary systems — Verified Inventory Program®-Consignment (VIPc®) and Lot-Track® — provide verification of this secure channel; BioSupply® online ordering system offers an easy-to-use and convenient platform to order products, and MyFluVaccine® is an unprecedented vaccination program that has added a new level of safety, convenience and reliability to both healthcare providers and patients. Through their recent launch of MinibarRx®, FFF has revolutionized product inventory management solutions for the industry. Trust in their services is assured through Costparency™ — FFF’s promise to healthcare providers that they will not engage in deceptive pricing tactics.

As always, FFF goes Beyond Distribution in their commitment to lead with integrity and a patient-centered focus. Everything they do affirms their dedication to forge a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of their mission of Helping Healthcare Care®.

Michelle Valenzuela, Director, Marketing & Communication
Nufactor, Inc., a Specialty Infusion Company
9512962500
mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
