Nuheara : unveils ground-breaking IQbuds MAX™ at CES 2019

Nuheara cements itself as a global leader in accessible and affordable smart personal hearing devices with launch of IQbuds MAX™ .

. IQbuds Max™ is the most technologically advanced and powerful hearing product that Nuheara has ever created.

IQbuds Max™ will deliver triple the hearing and five time the processing power of other products in IQbuds family.

Builds upon Nuheara's suite of products focused on providing solutions for mild to moderate hearing loss (70% of the hearing loss market).

7 January 2019 - Las Vegas, Nevada

Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) ('Company' or 'Nuheara'), transforming the way people hear by creating game-changing hearing solutions that are accessible and affordable, is pleased to announce the launch of IQbuds MAX™, a ground-breaking premium hearing product. IQbuds MAX™ will become the flagship product of the innovative IQbuds™ range, being launched at CES Unveiled today in Las Vegas, USA.

Figure 1: Nuheara IQbuds MAX™

IQbuds MAX™ is the most technologically advanced and powerful hearing product that Nuheara has ever created. Building on all the features currently available with IQbuds BOOST™, IQbuds MAX™ has triple the hearing capability (utilising three microphones on each ear), five times the processing power and a world first Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation system, which collectively delivers the most personalised, natural and enhanced sound ever.

Following the significant response to IQbuds BOOST™, IQbuds MAX™ will continue to cement Nuheara's global position as the leading smart hearing technology developer, focused on affordability and accessibility.

Last year, in a world first, the UK's National Health Service (NHS) selected IQbuds BOOST™ to be prescribed alongside traditional hearing aids. With IQbuds Max™ expected to be available in the second half of 2019, Nuheara anticipates a growing recognition by government health providers that the status quo of hearing aids no longer prevails and that affordable and accessible hearing solutions should be available more readily.

Products such as IQbuds BOOST™ and IQbuds MAX™ both use Nuheara's unique EarID™ technology. With their clinically validated hearing self-assessment and self-configuration process utilising hearing aid prescription formulas, they exemplify how new technology is driving down costs which more and more government providers will take advantage of.

Commenting on the significance of IQbuds MAX™ Nuheara CEO, Justin Miller said, 'IQbuds BOOST™ was a game changer in providing the first audiology experience in a box. We are thrilled to take this innovation to the next level with IQbuds MAX™ by offering what we believe is the most technologically advanced assistive hearing product to ever hit the market.'

'2018 was an incredible year in demonstrating how Nuheara unlocked the hearing healthcare channel globally. Finishing 2018 with the NHS contract and the emerging Specsavers partnership, we are ready to build further on those strong foundations by continuing to lead the way in global hearing innovation.'

IQbuds MAX™ is the latest addition to Nuheara's ecosystem of accessible, affordable hearing solutions. Nuheara also recently launched IQstream™ TV, an innovative adapter for TV watching that delivers crystal-clear sound to IQbuds BOOST™ and IQbuds MAX™ hearing buds, without affecting the audio from the TV or home theater speakers. Users can adjust their volume independently and balance the level of the TV with other sounds in the room, so they can participate in conversations while catching every word on the TV.

IQbuds MAX™ and IQstream TV™ will be demonstrated for the first time at CES Unveiled Las Vegas, January 6, 2019.

Nuheara will also demonstrate both products at CES 2019, in the Sands Expo, Level 2, booth # 44946.

IQbuds MAX™ features include:

Figure 2: Nuheara IQbuds product family

CONTACTS

Australia

Justin Miller

CEO and Managing Director

+61 8 6555 9999

justin.miller@nuheara.com

Media

Ranya Alkadamani

+61 434 664 589

ranya@impactgroupinternational.com

About Nuheara

Nuheara is a global leader in Intelligent Hearing: smart personal hearing devices that enhance and amplify human experiences. Nuheara has developed proprietary and multi-functional intelligent hearing technology that augments a person's hearing and facilitates cable free connection to smart devices. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and has offices in San Francisco and New York, USA. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

In 2016, the Company released its revolutionary wireless earbuds, IQbuds™, which allow consumers to augment their hearing according to their personal hearing preferences and connect hands free with their voice-enabled smart devices. IQbuds™ are now sold in major consumer electronics retailers and professional hearing clinics around the world. The Company's mission is to improve people's lives by allowing them to seamlessly listen, communicate, and connect to their physical and digital worlds.

Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com