Nuix : Acquires Ringtail to Create Leading End-to-End Integrated eDiscovery Platform

Starting today, customers can implement the eDiscovery industry’s leading processing, review, analytics, and predictive coding technologies in an end-to-end workflow without compromise

Nuix (www.nuix.com), a security, risk, and compliance software company, today acquired the Ringtail eDiscovery software business from FTI Consulting for $55 million USD. Combining the patented processing power of the Nuix Engine across more than 1,000 file types and data formats with Ringtail’s efficient review and automation capabilities creates an end-to-end eDiscovery platform without compromise.

This transaction unleashes the capabilities of Nuix and Ringtail to address the entire eDiscovery market, which research firm MarketsandMarkets estimates at more than US$10.76 billion in 2018, growing annually by 10% through 2023.1 It allows Nuix to offer an incredible solution across the eDiscovery workflow and enables Ringtail to go to market as part of an independent and trusted global software organization.

“We know the practice of eDiscovery is hard and our customers and partners have been asking consistently for a better end-to-end solution,” said Rod Vawdrey, Group CEO of Nuix. “Integrating the power of Ringtail into the Nuix platform is truly transformational for the legal, risk, and compliance industries and equips our extensive partner and distribution network to raise the bar for excellence and pace of innovation in eDiscovery.

“Corporations, governments, and legal service providers who depend on Total Data Intelligence from Nuix will be further empowered to simplify, de-risk, and speed up eDiscovery without compromise.”

Nuix and Ringtail customers can immediately take advantage of the already-deep integration between the two platforms, which is the result of a long-term partnership between the two vendors.

“Ringtail is a superb software and it, together with its highly experienced team, has achieved a leading reputation in the e-discovery industry,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of the Technology segment at FTI Consulting. “We believe Nuix’s development expertise and commitment to Ringtail will allow Ringtail to flourish and grow, and we are pleased that our consultants will continue to offer and use Ringtail along with other tools to serve our global clientele.”

From today, customers can obtain Ringtail from Nuix’s global partner network or from Nuix as on-premises software or a hosted service.

About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com) understands the DNA of data at enormous scale. Our software pinpoints the critical information organizations need to anticipate, detect, and act on security, risk, and compliance threats. Our intuitive platform identifies hidden connections between people, objects, locations, and events—providing real-time clarity, control, and efficiency to uncover the key facts and their context.

About Ringtail

Ringtail (www.ringtail.com) eDiscovery software delivers a unique visual approach to eDiscovery—from early case assessments and investigations to document review and trial preparation—that enable organizations to master the details of any legal matter. With more than 50,000 users around the globe, Ringtail is the eDiscovery software the world’s law firms, corporations, and government agencies turn to for trusted performance and results.

1 MarketsandMarkets Global eDiscovery Forecast, 2018–2023

