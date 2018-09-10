Nuix : Acquires Ringtail to Create Leading End-to-End Integrated eDiscovery Platform

Nuix (www.nuix.com),
a security, risk, and compliance software company, today acquired the
Ringtail eDiscovery software business from FTI Consulting for $55
million USD. Combining the patented processing power of the Nuix Engine
across more than 1,000 file types and data formats with Ringtail’s
efficient review and automation capabilities creates an end-to-end
eDiscovery platform without compromise.
This transaction unleashes the capabilities of Nuix and Ringtail to
address the entire eDiscovery market, which research firm
MarketsandMarkets estimates at more than US$10.76 billion in 2018,
growing annually by 10% through 2023.1 It allows Nuix to
offer an incredible solution across the eDiscovery workflow and enables
Ringtail to go to market as part of an independent and trusted global
software organization.
“We know the practice of eDiscovery is hard and our customers and
partners have been asking consistently for a better end-to-end
solution,” said Rod Vawdrey, Group CEO of Nuix. “Integrating the power
of Ringtail into the Nuix platform is truly transformational for the
legal, risk, and compliance industries and equips our extensive partner
and distribution network to raise the bar for excellence and pace of
innovation in eDiscovery.
“Corporations, governments, and legal service providers who depend on
Total Data Intelligence from Nuix will be further empowered to simplify,
de-risk, and speed up eDiscovery without compromise.”
Nuix and Ringtail customers can immediately take advantage of the
already-deep integration between the two platforms, which is the result
of a long-term partnership between the two vendors.
“Ringtail is a superb software and it, together with its highly
experienced team, has achieved a leading reputation in the e-discovery
industry,” said Sophie
Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of the Technology segment at
FTI Consulting. “We believe Nuix’s development expertise and commitment
to Ringtail will allow Ringtail to flourish and grow, and we are pleased
that our consultants will continue to offer and use Ringtail along with
other tools to serve our global clientele.”
From today, customers can obtain Ringtail from Nuix’s global partner
network or from Nuix as on-premises software or a hosted service.
About Nuix
Nuix (www.nuix.com)
understands the DNA of data at enormous scale. Our software pinpoints
the critical information organizations need to anticipate, detect, and
act on security, risk, and compliance threats. Our intuitive platform
identifies hidden connections between people, objects, locations, and
events—providing real-time clarity, control, and efficiency to uncover
the key facts and their context.
About Ringtail
Ringtail (www.ringtail.com)
eDiscovery software delivers a unique visual approach to eDiscovery—from
early case assessments and investigations to document review and trial
preparation—that enable organizations to master the details of any legal
matter. With more than 50,000 users around the globe, Ringtail is the
eDiscovery software the world’s law firms, corporations, and government
agencies turn to for trusted performance and results.
