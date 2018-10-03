Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nuix : Partner Program to Accelerate Expansion Plans into Asia-Pacific and Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 02:53am CEST

Program aims to attract new partners and provide added benefits to current partners

Nuix (www.nuix.com), a cybersecurity, risk, and compliance software company, has announced the launch of a new Partner Program in line with the company’s goals for expansion into the Asia-Pacific and Japan markets.

The company has recently focused on creating a robust partner ecosystem supported by a channel program that is aimed at attracting select new partners and making it simple for existing partners to do business with Nuix. The program is underpinned by a new and differentiated margin plan and framework for obtaining Bronze, Silver and Gold Partner status. Additional investments have also been made into partner sales and technical enablement, a new Partner Relationship Management system, increased co-marketing funds, and new incentives for partner sales.

“The Nuix Partner Program delivers a great platform for us to evolve and deepen our relationships with the partner ecosystem in this region. I’m very excited to support the team in bringing this to market to generate new opportunities and revenue streams together,” said Paul Muller, Nuix CEO, APAC & Japan.

Nuix has been helping customers solve complex data and investigation challenges since 2000. It has experienced strong growth since its inception, gaining over 2000 customers across more than 70 countries in a short space of time. It opened additional offices over the last year, including in New Zealand, Japan, the Middle East and Germany. As a leading software for eDiscovery, investigations, security, risk and compliance, the company is looking to build on its success and accelerate expansion through the channel. It currently has partnerships with the leading advisories, litigation support vendors and systems integrators around the world.

“Nuix has built a loyal customer base through our strength and heritage in eDiscovery and investigations,” said Chris Pogue, Global Head of Services, Security and Partner Integration. “We have new cybersecurity solutions and services that are unmatched in the industry. We have product developments that are geared for the digital future, and we are excited by the value propositions that we can deliver together with our partners.

“The Partner Program will bring added revenue streams for the channel and help our partners to find, win, retain and grow happy customers.”

To find out how you can become a Nuix partner, visit www.nuix.com/partners.

About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com) understands the DNA of data at enormous scale. Our software pinpoints the critical information organizations need to anticipate, detect, and act on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance threats. Our intuitive platform identifies hidden connections between people, objects, locations, and events – providing real-time clarity, control, and efficiency to uncover the key facts and their context.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aMEET SUNPOWER&RSQUO;S NEWEST MASTER DEALER : Earthlight Technologies
PU
05:01aREAD NOW : Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of WSI Industries, Inc. Scheduled For A Shareholder Vote On November 7, 2018 - WSCI
PR
04:53aMINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Mint received approval from cnmv to proceed with the tender offer of nh hotel group
PU
04:48aPETROVIETNAM TECHNICAL SERVICES : PVEP tài trợ học bổng cho PVU
PU
04:33aVIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And ESR-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
PU
04:33aMALDI APPLICATION : “Remainders of KM” plot for polymers using msRepeatFinder: Intuitive display of High energy collision induced dissociation mass spectra acquired by SpiralTOF™/TOF
PU
04:33aHITACHI : October 3, 2018Hitachi held Global Women's Summit 2018 to promote the activities of female employees
PU
04:33aSKYFAME REALTY : Notification letter to registered shareholders and request form
PU
04:33aSKYFAME REALTY : Proxy form
PU
04:33aSKYFAME REALTY : Notice of special general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings
2Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says hackers did not use stolen logins on third-party sites
4FINDERS RESOURCES LIMITED : FINDERS RESOURCES : Confirmation of Release - Kali Kuning Pit Wall Failure
5APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL EST. FINANCE : APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. : Announces Pricing of Publ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.