Nuix : Partner Program to Accelerate Expansion Plans into Asia-Pacific and Japan

Nuix (www.nuix.com), a cybersecurity, risk, and compliance software company, has announced the launch of a new Partner Program in line with the company’s goals for expansion into the Asia-Pacific and Japan markets.

The company has recently focused on creating a robust partner ecosystem supported by a channel program that is aimed at attracting select new partners and making it simple for existing partners to do business with Nuix. The program is underpinned by a new and differentiated margin plan and framework for obtaining Bronze, Silver and Gold Partner status. Additional investments have also been made into partner sales and technical enablement, a new Partner Relationship Management system, increased co-marketing funds, and new incentives for partner sales.

“The Nuix Partner Program delivers a great platform for us to evolve and deepen our relationships with the partner ecosystem in this region. I’m very excited to support the team in bringing this to market to generate new opportunities and revenue streams together,” said Paul Muller, Nuix CEO, APAC & Japan.

Nuix has been helping customers solve complex data and investigation challenges since 2000. It has experienced strong growth since its inception, gaining over 2000 customers across more than 70 countries in a short space of time. It opened additional offices over the last year, including in New Zealand, Japan, the Middle East and Germany. As a leading software for eDiscovery, investigations, security, risk and compliance, the company is looking to build on its success and accelerate expansion through the channel. It currently has partnerships with the leading advisories, litigation support vendors and systems integrators around the world.

“Nuix has built a loyal customer base through our strength and heritage in eDiscovery and investigations,” said Chris Pogue, Global Head of Services, Security and Partner Integration. “We have new cybersecurity solutions and services that are unmatched in the industry. We have product developments that are geared for the digital future, and we are excited by the value propositions that we can deliver together with our partners.

“The Partner Program will bring added revenue streams for the channel and help our partners to find, win, retain and grow happy customers.”

About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com) understands the DNA of data at enormous scale. Our software pinpoints the critical information organizations need to anticipate, detect, and act on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance threats. Our intuitive platform identifies hidden connections between people, objects, locations, and events – providing real-time clarity, control, and efficiency to uncover the key facts and their context.

