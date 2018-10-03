Nuix : Partner Program to Accelerate Expansion Plans into Asia-Pacific and Japan

Nuix (www.nuix.com),
a cybersecurity, risk, and compliance software company, has announced
the launch of a new Partner Program in line with the company’s goals for
expansion into the Asia-Pacific and Japan markets.
The company has recently focused on creating a robust partner ecosystem
supported by a channel program that is aimed at attracting select new
partners and making it simple for existing partners to do business with
Nuix. The program is underpinned by a new and differentiated margin plan
and framework for obtaining Bronze, Silver and Gold Partner status.
Additional investments have also been made into partner sales and
technical enablement, a new Partner Relationship Management system,
increased co-marketing funds, and new incentives for partner sales.
“The Nuix Partner Program delivers a great platform for us to evolve and
deepen our relationships with the partner ecosystem in this region. I’m
very excited to support the team in bringing this to market to generate
new opportunities and revenue streams together,” said Paul Muller, Nuix
CEO, APAC & Japan.
Nuix has been helping customers solve complex data and investigation
challenges since 2000. It has experienced strong growth since its
inception, gaining over 2000 customers across more than 70 countries in
a short space of time. It opened additional offices over the last year,
including in New Zealand, Japan, the Middle East and Germany. As a
leading software for eDiscovery, investigations, security, risk and
compliance, the company is looking to build on its success and
accelerate expansion through the channel. It currently has partnerships
with the leading advisories, litigation support vendors and systems
integrators around the world.
“Nuix has built a loyal customer base through our strength and heritage
in eDiscovery and investigations,” said Chris Pogue, Global Head of
Services, Security and Partner Integration. “We have new cybersecurity
solutions and services that are unmatched in the industry. We have
product developments that are geared for the digital future, and we are
excited by the value propositions that we can deliver together with our
partners.
“The Partner Program will bring added revenue streams for the channel
and help our partners to find, win, retain and grow happy customers.”
To find out how you can become a Nuix partner, visit www.nuix.com/partners.
