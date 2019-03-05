Numab Announces Entry into a License Agreement With Intarcia for Anti-Inflammatory ND016

Numab Therapeutics AG today announced that Intarcia Therapeutics Inc.
has executed its option to in-license ND016, being developed for the
treatment of autoimmune disorders. Numab discovered ND016 on behalf of
Intarcia under a previous research and option agreement. Under the
present exclusive license agreement, Intarcia receives worldwide rights
to develop and commercialize ND016 in exchange for license payments of
up to CHF 70 million and up to double digit tiered royalties on net
sales.
ND016 is a next generation tri-specific antibody fragment being
developed for the treatment of autoimmune disorders. It simultaneously
blocks the two pro-inflammatory cytokines, interleukin-17A, and tumor
necrosis factor-alpha, each with outstanding potency. Concomitant
blockade of IL-17A and TNFα holds the promise for superior efficacy in
chronic inflammatory disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis and
psoriatic arthritis, when compared to standard of care. The monovalent
tri-specific molecule that additionally binds to serum albumin, is
designed to support convenient dosing schemes, to achieve unmet activity
in inflamed tissues, and to avoid the adverse effects observed with
first generation bivalent formats.
Similar to Numab’s lead immuno-oncology product ND021, ND016 is composed
of three highly stable antibody variable domains, that are based on
Numab’s fully human lambda cap™ technology. The resulting “variable
domain only” multi-specific molecules reveal predictably favorable CMC
properties and are amenable to high yield manufacturing applying
platform capture chromatography.
About Numab
Founded in 2011, Numab develops a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific
biotherapeutics in immuno-oncology and immunology, and has partnerships
with Intarcia Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, Kaken Pharmaceutical,
and Tillotts Pharma. Numab’s plug-and-play multi-specifics platform
allows for a highly rational and reproducible process that rapidly
yields promising clinical candidates with new mechanisms of action,
superior efficacy and a favorable safety profile. For further
information, visit www.numab.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005120/en/