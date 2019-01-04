Numab Builds Out Clinical Advisory Board with High Profile Appointments

Numab Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company developing
next-generation multispecific antibody-based immunotherapies for cancer,
today announced the appointments of Prof. Mario Sznol from Yale Cancer
Center and Prof. David Hong from the MD Anderson Cancer Center to its
clinical advisory board. They will join Dr. Ignacio Melero who was
appointed in September last.
Mario Sznol, M.D., is a Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology). Dr.
Sznol, formerly with the National Cancer Institute, has an international
reputation in cancer drug development. Dr. Sznol's expertise and
experience is in cancer immunotherapy, drug development for cancer, and
treatment of patients with melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. He is
working to expand the opportunities for clinical trials at the Yale
Cancer Center, particularly those focusing on immunotherapy and novel
agents.
David Hong, M.D., is a Professor of Medicine and the Associate Vice
President of Clinical Research at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Throughout
his career, Dr. Hong has developed an interest in studying the efficacy
of novel drug combinations in patients with solid tumors. Recently his
research endeavors have focused on developing personalized therapies for
patients, whose tumors bear specific genetic mutations/amplifications
and combining targeted therapies with immunotherapies.
Dr. Sznol commented: “I am pleased to join Numab’s advisory board. ND021
is an exciting, innovative product as it addresses clinically relevant
limitations of checkpoint inhibitor combination approaches.”
Dr. Hong further added: “ND021 bears high potential to address unmet
medical needs for many of our patients and I am looking forward to
support the company in the clinical development of this compound.”
Peter Lichtlen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Numab, said:
“Mario and David will join Ignacio Melero who was appointed in
September, 2018, to further strengthen our clinical advisory board. Each
of our clinical advisory board members has done seminal work in
immunotherapy and has been involved in groundbreaking clinical trials.
As we advance our lead compound to the clinic, their contribution will
be invaluable, and we are grateful to collaborate with these eminent
researchers and clinicians.”
Numab is advancing ND021, a PD-L1/4-1BB/HSA trispecific scDb-scFv, to
the clinic. Animal data strongly suggest that ND021 should eliminate the
tolerability/efficacy trade-off associated with stimulation of the
costimulatory receptor 4-1BB, while eliciting best-in-class anti-tumor
responses. ND021 leverages the Company’s next-generation multi-specific
technology to elicit highly potent – but tumor-restricted –
agonism of 4-1BB, while concomitantly blocking PD-L1. By establishing
PD-L1-binding as a pre-requisite to initiating 4-1BB stimulation on
immune effector cells, ND021 is designed to avoid dose-limiting
hepatotoxicities associated with IgG-mediated 4-1BB agonism and at the
same time triggers synergistic dual checkpoint modulation to maximize
pharmacological activity in the tumor microenvironment.
About Numab
Founded in 2011, Numab develops a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific
biotherapeutics in immuno-oncology and immunology, and has partnerships
with Intarcia Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, Kaken Pharmaceutical,
and Tillotts Pharma. Numab’s plug-and-play multi-specifics platform
allows for a highly rational and reproducible process that rapidly
yields promising clinical candidates with new mechanisms of action,
superior efficacy and a favorable safety profile. For further
information, visit www.numab.com.
