Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Number 10 to loosen the purse strings?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:44am EST

Good morning,

The pound continued its winning streak yesterday, up nearly a cent from the beginning of this week. With Boris Johnson giving the green light to the controversial HS2 rail network and promises of further investment within UK infrastructure, analysts have seen the boost of fiscal policy enough to support the currency. By loosening the purse strings and going ahead, the project should encourage a domino effect of jobs and spending. One of the big selling points of the project is to distribute wealth across the cities of the UK.

Yesterday's GBP result showed the market consensus was correct and the economy made no growth in the final quarter of the year. Although month-on-month, the economy did grow more than expected, quite possible down to the general election boost increasing confidence that followed. This was enough to push GBPUSD towards 1.30 and hold GBPEUR above 1.18.

EURUSD has touched a fresh four-month low. This comes as there are questions on the health of the European economy and predictions that a recession could be on the horizon for the Eurozone.

There was big news from New Zealand in the early hours of GMT, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held firm on their interest rates. Although this was anticipated, the press conference that followed where they moved from their bearish stance and predicted that there would be no interest rate movement this year, was not.

Have a great day.

Author: Jack Nicholls, Relationship Manager

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the information published here is accurate, you should confirm the latest exchange rates with WorldFirst prior to making a decision. The information published is general in nature only and does not consider your personal objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Full disclaimer available online.

Disclaimer

World First UK Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aKIBUSH CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aIMINE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:06aINSPERITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:06aAHEAD : Unveils Results of “State of Enterprise Digital Transformation” Survey, Revealing Six Contributing Factors to Transformation Success
BU
06:04aSouring energy loans wipe out ABN Amro's profit growth
RE
06:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Universal Components/3G Truck & Trailer Parts
PU
06:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
06:04aHKT TRUST AND HKT : Issue of New Share Stapled Units under General Mandate for Grant of Awards pursuant to Share Stapled Units Award Scheme
PU
06:04aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Retail Business Joint-Venture in Cambodia
PU
06:04aKIBO ENERGY : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Slashes Dividend as Profit Falls
4GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from..
5Oil jumps as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group