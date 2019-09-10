Number of Uninsured Americans Rises for First Time in Decade -- 2nd Update

By Stephanie Armour

The number of Americans without health insurance climbed to 27.5 million in 2018, according to federal data that show the first year-to-year increase in a decade, before the Affordable Care Act began reducing the ranks of the uninsured.

The increase, which follows years of steady declines in the number of uninsured, appears to have been driven by a decline in coverage under public health programs such as Medicaid, according to the report. The number of uninsured rose by nearly two million people overall, the Census Bureau said, which is about how many fewer people were covered under Medicaid compared with 2017. The number of people covered by private insurance didn't significantly change.

The 27.5 million people without health coverage represents 8.5% of Americans, up from 7.9%, or 25.6 million people, in 2017, according to the census data.

"As the economy continues to slowly improve, people's incomes were maybe going up a bit and that was enough to pull them out of Medicaid but not enough for job-based coverage," said Rachel Garfield, a vice president at the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

The rise in the ranks of the uninsured could give fresh ammunition to Democratic presidential candidates who have made expanding coverage beyond the gains achieved the ACA a central campaign plank. It comes as some Republican-led states have moved to tighten Medicaid eligibility requirements and as the Trump administration has worked to undercut the law, including by supporting a multistate lawsuit aimed at striking down the entire law.

"The relentless effort by Republicans to sabotage our health-care system has resulted in millions of fewer Americans with health insurance and skyrocketing costs for American families," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.).

The ACA, most of which went into effect in early 2014, reduced the number of uninsured in large part through the expansion of Medicaid, the federal-state program for low-income and unemployed people. Enrollment in the program rose by 14.7 million people between 2013 and 2019, with most of the increase coming in states that opted to expand the program. Several Republican-led states haven't expanded their Medicaid eligibility.

Some 91.5% of Americans had health-insurance coverage for all or part of 2018, compared with 92.1% in 2017.

Among adults aged 19 to 64, the youngest group, up to age 25, was among the most likely to be uninsured, according to the census data. That demographic had an uninsured rate of 14.3%. The census data said the proportion of uninsured children under age 19 increased by 0.6 percentage point between 2017 and 2018.

The rise in uninsured comes despite a growing economy with strong wage growth and thousands of new jobs. Earlier data had indicated an uptick in the number of uninsured, so the findings didn't surprise some policy analysts. They said a host of factors are at play, including the new Medicaid restrictions by some GOP states that may have resulted in some people losing coverage. Congressional Republicans also ended the ACA's penalty on people who don't have insurance, which also prodded some people to forgo coverage.

Republicans who have long opposed the ACA blame the law's regulations, including a mandate that insurers can't deny coverage based on consumers' pre-existing health conditions, for driving up premiums that they say lead to coverage losses.

In 2018, the average premium for a benchmark health plan bought on one of the ACA's health exchanges -- the gross amount not including any premium tax credits -- was about 34% higher than it was in 2017, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office, though people who get subsidies on coverage that they buy through ACA exchanges are largely protected from the impact of the higher costs.

"It's just too expensive," said Grace-Marie Turner, president of the Galen Institute, a public-policy free-market research organization. "People are siphoning themselves off."

About 11% of Americans purchased their health coverage directly last year, the Census Bureau said, a group that includes those who bought coverage on the ACA exchanges.

The coverage decrease could play into the 2020 campaign by emboldening Democratic candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts who back Medicare for All, which would move all Americans to a federal-government-run health system.

It could also rally support for the expansion of Medicaid in states that haven't expanded the program. Advocates in Oklahoma and Missouri are pushing to get initiatives on Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020.

The uninsured rate in 2018 increased by 0.6 percentage point in states that expanded Medicaid, to 3.5%, for people living at or above 400% of poverty, or about $80,000 for a family of three, according to the census data.

It rose 1.7 percentage points to 6.2% in states that didn't expand Medicaid for this group.

Thirty-seven states and Washington, D.C., have expanded Medicaid under the ACA.

