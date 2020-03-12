Number of bankruptcies hardly changed

Trend fairly stable in recent years

Adjusted for court session days, the number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013. This was followed by a downward trend until September 2017. Subsequently, the trend has been relatively stable. The number of bankruptcies reached the lowest level of this century in September 2018, after which ups and downs alternated.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 257 businesses and institutions (excluding one-man businesses) were declared bankrupt in February 2020. With a total of 49, the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In February, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transport and storage.