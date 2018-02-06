Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Number of employees in manufacturing in November 2018: +2.6% year on year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:19am EST

Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN- At the end of November 2018, 5.7 million people worked in local units of manufacturing with 50 or more persons employed in Germany. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on the basis of provisional results, that was a rise by about 145,000 persons or 2.6% against November 2017.

The number of hours worked in November 2018 increased 0.9% from a year earlier, reaching 757 million - at equal numbers of working days.

The earnings amounted to 30.5 billion euros; that was 3.5% more than in November 2017.

Basic data and long time series are available in tables Persons employed and turnover of local units in manufacturing 42111-0002 and 42111-0004 in the GENESIS-Online database.

For further information:
Monthly report on manufacturing,
tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 28 07
contact form

Press release in other language

to the top

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 08:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22aChina's exports shrink most in two years, raising risks to global economy
RE
03:20aOil falls by one percent on China trade slump, although crude imports remain high
RE
03:20aOil falls by one percent on China trade slump, although crude imports remain high
RE
03:20aOil falls by 1 percent on China trade slump, although crude imports remain high
RE
03:19aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Tax paid on fewer cigarettes in 2018
PU
03:19aWHOLESALE PRICES IN 2018 : +2.7% on 2017
PU
03:19aNUMBER OF EMPLOYEES IN MANUFACTURING IN NOVEMBER 2018 : +2.6% year on year
PU
03:19aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : 7% of the population live in overcrowded dwellings
PU
03:16aEuropean luxury stocks tumble after weak Chinese data
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2Oil falls by 1 percent on China trade slump, although crude imports remain high
3Oil falls by one percent on China trade slump, although crude imports remain high
4WELLS FARGO : Asia shares, US stock futures hit as China's export slump jolts investors
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Former Nissan boss Ghosn suffers 'harsh' treatment in jail - wife

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.