Number of employees in manufacturing in November 2018: +2.6% year on year

Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN- At the end of November 2018, 5.7 million people worked in local units of manufacturing with 50 or more persons employed in Germany. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on the basis of provisional results, that was a rise by about 145,000 persons or 2.6% against November 2017.

The number of hours worked in November 2018 increased 0.9% from a year earlier, reaching 757 million - at equal numbers of working days.

The earnings amounted to 30.5 billion euros; that was 3.5% more than in November 2017.

Basic data and long time series are available in tables Persons employed and turnover of local units in manufacturing 42111-0002 and 42111-0004 in the GENESIS-Online database.

