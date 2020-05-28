Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Number of escrow accounts in equity construction continues growth in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

In April, the number of escrow accounts was up by 10,400, or 14%, to exceed 88,000. Equity construction participants' funds in escrow accounts increased by 17%, to 317.9 billion rubles.

As of 1 May, banks concluded 1,146 loan agreements with developers, with the total amount of credit facilities exceeding 1.33 trillion rubles (compared to 1,064 agreements totalling nearly 1.26 trillion rubles in the previous month), of which developers have already drawn down 449.5 billion rubles.

The average interest rate on loans granted to developers ranges from 3.9% to 5.6% (across federal districts). The size of an interest rate under each particular agreement largely depends on the amount of funds accumulated in escrow accounts, as well as other factors (e.g. support programmes for developers - small and medium-sized enterprises).

To date, 46 constituent territories of Russia have completed 140 projects delivered using escrow accounts. 7,000 escrow accounts were released for these projects, and the funds transferred from them to developers and banks to repay issued loans total 15.0 billion rubles.

Preview photo: Thaninee Chuensomchit / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aFLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport April 2020
PU
03:53aLUCAS BOLS N : Annual report 2019/20
PU
03:52aA.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Berenberg lowers to Sell rating
MD
03:52aTALLINNA VESI : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi
AQ
03:51aSafran shares lifted by Boeing 737 MAX restart plan
RE
03:49aFROM BIKES TO BLOCKCHAIN : Shipping industry goes digital in lockdown
RE
03:48aLAND SECURITIES : Annual results 2020 - transcript
PU
03:48aGLASTON CORPORATION : Resolutions of the annual general...
PU
03:48aBERRY : Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
03:48aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Company Announcements
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : JDE Peet's brings forward hot coffee IPO due to strong ..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK to produce one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group