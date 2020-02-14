Number of examined pig and cattle slaughterings decreased in 2019

Press release: 12.188-028/20

Vienna, 2020-02-14 - In 2019, the number of examined slaughterings in Austria declined in most of the observed categories. According to Statistics Austria, the number of examined slaughterings of pigs decreased below 5.1 million (-1.2%), those of cattle sunk to 625 000 (-2.1%), those of calves to 55 100 (-0.2%) and those of horses (as well as other equids) to 564 (-8.7%). On the other hand, increases were recorded for the number of slaughtered sheep (+12.6% to 173 000) and goats (+24.0% to 13 300; see table).

At regional level, Upper Austria reported the highest share of examined slaughterings concerning cattle (33.2%) and calves (23.1%), as well as horses and other equids (40.8%). However, the most examined pig slaughterings (39.1%) took place in Styria, whereas Lower Austria was leading in examined sheep slaughterings (41.5%) and Tyrol in goat slaughterings (26.1%).

Information on methods:The available statistics are based on data from the veterinary service.

Categories 2018 2019 Change in % Horses and other equids 618 564 -8.7 Calves 55 155 55 054 -0.2 Cattle 639 077 625 474 -2.1 Pigs 5 123 942 5 063 302 -1.2 Sheep 153 481 172 794 +12.6 Goats 10 757 13 342 +24.0

