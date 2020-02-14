Number of examined pig and cattle slaughterings decreased in 2019

Press release: 12.188-028/20
Vienna, 2020-02-14 - In 2019, the number of examined slaughterings in Austria declined in most of the observed categories. According to Statistics Austria, the number of examined slaughterings of pigs decreased below 5.1 million (-1.2%), those of cattle sunk to 625 000 (-2.1%), those of calves to 55 100 (-0.2%) and those of horses (as well as other equids) to 564 (-8.7%). On the other hand, increases were recorded for the number of slaughtered sheep (+12.6% to 173 000) and goats (+24.0% to 13 300; see table).
At regional level, Upper Austria reported the highest share of examined slaughterings concerning cattle (33.2%) and calves (23.1%), as well as horses and other equids (40.8%). However, the most examined pig slaughterings (39.1%) took place in Styria, whereas Lower Austria was leading in examined sheep slaughterings (41.5%) and Tyrol in goat slaughterings (26.1%).
Information on methods:The available statistics are based on data from the veterinary service.
|
Categories
|
2018
|
2019
|
Change in %
|
Horses and other equids
|
618
|
564
|
-8.7
|
Calves
|
55 155
|
55 054
|
-0.2
|
Cattle
|
639 077
|
625 474
|
-2.1
|
Pigs
|
5 123 942
|
5 063 302
|
-1.2
|
Sheep
|
153 481
|
172 794
|
+12.6
|
Goats
|
10 757
|
13 342
|
+24.0
|
