Number of examined pig and cattle slaughterings decreased in 2019

02/14/2020 | 04:54am EST

Press release: 12.188-028/20

Vienna, 2020-02-14 - In 2019, the number of examined slaughterings in Austria declined in most of the observed categories. According to Statistics Austria, the number of examined slaughterings of pigs decreased below 5.1 million (-1.2%), those of cattle sunk to 625 000 (-2.1%), those of calves to 55 100 (-0.2%) and those of horses (as well as other equids) to 564 (-8.7%). On the other hand, increases were recorded for the number of slaughtered sheep (+12.6% to 173 000) and goats (+24.0% to 13 300; see table).

At regional level, Upper Austria reported the highest share of examined slaughterings concerning cattle (33.2%) and calves (23.1%), as well as horses and other equids (40.8%). However, the most examined pig slaughterings (39.1%) took place in Styria, whereas Lower Austria was leading in examined sheep slaughterings (41.5%) and Tyrol in goat slaughterings (26.1%).

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of slaughterings please refer to our website.

Information on methods:The available statistics are based on data from the veterinary service.

Categories 2018 2019 Change in %
Horses and other equids 618 564 -8.7
Calves 55 155 55 054 -0.2
Cattle 639 077 625 474 -2.1
Pigs 5 123 942 5 063 302 -1.2
Sheep 153 481 172 794 +12.6
Goats 10 757 13 342 +24.0

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Spatial Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Franz NEUMANN, Tel. +43 (1) 71128-7120 resp. franz.neumann@statistik.gv.at and
Martin LIPP, Tel. +43 (1) 71128-7305 resp. martin.lipp@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Wien, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at © STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 09:53:02 UTC
