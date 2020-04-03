Number of persons employed in trade and in services increased in 2019

Press release: 12.215-055/20
Vienna,2020-04-03 - In 2019, the number of persons employedrose by 0.2% in trade and by 0.6% in services compared to 2018. According to calculations by Statistics Austria, hours worked by employees increased by 0.9% in trade and by 1.6% in services. Wages and salaries also increased by 3.6% for employees of trade enterprises and by 5.3% for employees in services enterprises.
Please note that employees were not measured in full time equivalents.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.
