Number of persons employed in trade and in services increased in 2019

04/03/2020 | 03:18am EDT

Press release: 12.215-055/20

Vienna,2020-04-03 - In 2019, the number of persons employedrose by 0.2% in trade and by 0.6% in services compared to 2018. According to calculations by Statistics Austria, hours worked by employees increased by 0.9% in trade and by 1.6% in services. Wages and salaries also increased by 3.6% for employees of trade enterprises and by 5.3% for employees in services enterprises.

Please note that employees were not measured in full time equivalents.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 07:17:18 UTC
