Number of under three year olds in day-care centres almost doubled within ten years

Press release: 12.285-125/20

Vienna,2020-07-22 - In the kindergarten year 2019/20, a total of 71 802 children under three years of age attended a childcare facility, according to current figures from Statistics Austria. The data refer to the period before the corona pandemic, namely to the reference date 15 October 2019. The number of children under three years of age in care has almost doubled in the last ten years. This means that the childcare rate in this age group has increased significantly - from 15.8% in the kindergarten year 2009/10 to 27.6% in 2019/20. Increases in the childcare rate were observed in all federal states.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.