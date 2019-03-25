Numi Organic Tea Announces a Generous Donation to Numi Foundation from Presence Marketing to Support Impact-Focused Projects Across the Globe

OAKLAND, Calif., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Organic Tea , a premium tea brand and leading purchaser of Fair Trade Certified™ teas and herbs in the United States, today announced that Bill Weiland, the co-founder of Presence Marketing , made a $25,000 personal donation to Numi Foundation . In addition, Presence Marketing contributed an incremental $50,000 for a total donation of $75,000. Numi Foundation is a fiscally sponsored project of Earth Island Institute, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and was created by Numi’s founders to nurture and empower thriving communities. These funds will support Numi Foundation’s three key programs, including the NUMI Curriculum Program, Together for H 2 OPE , and Iraq Summer School. Every year, Presence Marketing has an annual goal of donating a portion of overall revenue to charitable causes, such as Green America, Whole Planet Foundation, and Right to Know GMO.



“It is Presence Marketing’s mission to support companies who share our goal of taking better care of the planet and its people. Numi Organic Tea and Numi Foundation align perfectly with these values, which made them the ideal recipient for this donation,” said Bill Weiland, co-founder of Presence Marketing. “Our goal is to help Numi Foundation further expand its impact across the globe.”

“At Numi, we constantly strive to do the right thing in all we touch, whether it’s how we serve and protect planet Earth to the people we interact with along the way.” said Ahmed Rahim, Founder and CEO of Numi Organic Tea. “This generous donation from a longtime partner means so much to me and to Numi Foundation because it furthers these goals and will touch the lives of so many people who truly need it.”

Numi Organic Tea and Presence Marketing have shared a thriving and successful partnership over the last 15 years, both by growing the Numi brand in the marketplace and sharing Numi’s commitment to positive social and environmental impact on the planet. Numi works with over 15,000 organic farmers and their families across the world and has made a commitment to being 100% organic and only using real ingredients. Presence has been a wonderful partner, helping spread the brand story and mission to tens of thousands of consumers across the country. As Numi has grown, the Numi Foundation has become another platform to transform positive change with farmers via our Together for H2OPE program as well as support children in Oakland (Numi’s headquarters) & Baghdad (homeland of Numi’s founders) with experiential education curriculums. Presence Marketing & Bill Weiland are now giving in new ways, making a sizeable donation to the Numi Foundation to further accelerate our work to help our community thrive. We’re grateful for Presence’s commitment and support to both Numi & the Numi Foundation, and being a true partner to our work and mission…thank you Bill & Presence Marketing!

The donation will be used to fund Numi Foundation’s three key programs:

Curriculum Program : Complete funding for Numi Foundation 2018-2019 school year gardening programs to 8,500 low-income elementary students in Oakland, California. The NUMI Curriculum brings nature, artistic expression and social awareness to children in grades K-6.

Complete funding for Numi Foundation 2018-2019 school year gardening programs to 8,500 low-income elementary students in Oakland, California. The brings nature, artistic expression and social awareness to children in grades K-6. Together for H2OPE : Fund clean drinking water projects for 7,500 tea farmers and families in Numi’s farming communities across India and Egypt. After a successful 2016 launch in Madagascar , in 2017 Numi foundation expanded efforts with Numi’s black tea partners in India , Rooibos partners in South Africa, and herbal tea partners in Egypt. To date, Numi foundation built 36 wells across 25 villages and provided 10,500 people with regular access to clean drinking water.

Fund clean drinking water projects for 7,500 tea farmers and families in Numi’s farming communities across India and Egypt. After a successful 2016 launch in , in 2017 Numi foundation expanded efforts with Numi’s black tea partners in , Rooibos partners in South Africa, and herbal tea partners in Egypt. To date, Numi foundation built 36 wells across 25 villages and provided 10,500 people with regular access to clean drinking water. Iraq Summer School : Numi Foundation’s newest initiative, which empowers 50 orphaned, war-victim students in two schools with education they would not receive otherwise.

Numi Foundation was created by Numi’s founders, Ahmed Rahim and Reem Rahim. The Foundation grew from Numi’s business ethic that includes people, planet, profitability, and purpose. Its mission is to nurture and empower thriving communities, and globally provides Numi’s organic, fair trade farming communities with access to clean, safe drinking water. After a successful 2016 launch of Together for H2OPE in Madagascar, Numi Foundation began expanding its efforts with Numi’s black tea partners in India, rooibos partners in South Africa, and herbal tea partners in Egypt. In Numi’s backyard in Oakland, California, the Numi Foundation supports 4,800 K-6 students from low-income communities across 17 schools in the Oakland After School Farming Program.

NUMI ORGANIC TEA

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister team Ahmed Rahim (the alchemist) and Reem Rahim (the artist), Numi Organic Tea is a purveyor of premium quality organic, non-GMO and Fair Trade CertifiedTM teas and herbal teasans. Numi blends its organic bagged and loose leaf teas with only real herbs, fruits, flowers, and spices—not unnecessary “natural” flavorings or perfumes. All Numi products are packaged in recycled-content containers and non-GMO tea bags and are available in retail outlets in more than 55 countries worldwide and online at NumiTea.com . An award- winning social enterprise, Public Benefit Corporation and founding B Corporation member, Numi supports community development projects worldwide. To learn more, visit NumiTea.com and follow Numi at Instagram.com/NumiOrganicTea , Facebook.com/NumiTea , Pinterest.com/NumiTea and Twitter.com/NumiTea .

Contact: Numi Public Relations

Molly Antos

T: (847) 848-2090

numi-pr@dadascope.com