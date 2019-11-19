Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NuoDB Partners with Rancher Labs to Deliver a Cloud-native SQL Database Across Multi-Cloud Environments for Hong Kong FinTech Leader WeLab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 12:01pm EST

San Diego, California, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at KubeCon North America 2019, NuoDB, the distributed SQL database company, announced a partnership with Rancher Labs, creators of the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform, to help WeLab become the first homegrown Hong Kong fintech company to establish a virtual bank. WeLab was recently granted a virtual banking license by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to deliver a cloud hosted bank to better serve the region. Together, NuoDB and Rancher Labs will help WeLab deliver a single, logical SQL database across a multi-cluster Kubernetes environment managed by Rancher and deployed on multiple cloud providers. This partnership provides the technical infrastructure for WeLab to revolutionize the banking experience for Hong Kong customers.

NuoDB at KubeCon 2019:

  • Join NuoDB in booth #S53 at the show, where NuoDB engineers will be on hand to demonstrate how to deploy the NuoDB distributed SQL database with a few clicks using the Rancher Kubernetes Engine.

Rancher at KubeCon 2019:

  • Join Rancher in booth #P19 to meet their expert team, get a demo of all new Rancher offerings, and pick up some Rancher swag.

Quick Links:

Recognized by KPMG as one of the top 100 FinTech companies in the world, WeLab is revolutionizing the banking experience by providing seamless digital banking services and challenging traditional banks by designing and building innovative products and services. WeLab works with NuoDB and Rancher to deliver a multi-cloud deployment managed by Rancher utilizing the Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE) and NuoDB’s distributed SQL database to service application SQL requests.

NouDB’s cloud-native, cloud-agnostic SQL database delivers the scalability, reliability, and performance customers demand, and is uniquely designed to support financial organizations like WeLab seeking to deliver cloud native banking to their customers. In partnership with Rancher, NuoDB enables core banking applications to be deployed across multiple cloud platforms using a single logical database and RKE for multi-cluster deployment and management through Rancher.

Rancher Labs harnesses containers and Kubernetes to truly unleash all of their power. With Rancher Labs, enterprises have the control and confidence they need to more swiftly develop and deploy applications and services that drive business value. The company’s flagship product Rancher is the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform and provides enterprises global control and visibility of all their containers no matter where they are running – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rancher and support WeLab as they establish a virtual bank and revolutionize the banking experience for customers in Hong Kong,” said Ariff Kassam, CTO, NuoDB. “This partnership underscores our continued commitment to supporting WeLab and customers like them as they look to develop applications in the cloud and across clouds. We look forward to working with Rancher to help more customers leverage the power of Kubernetes for stateful SQL applications and deliver on the demands of a digital era while meeting regulations as they evolve around the world.”

For more information about the NuoDB distributed SQL database, visit www.nuodb.com.

About NuoDB

Founded in 2010, NuoDB is a cloud-native distributed SQL database funded by market leaders, led by industry veterans, and built on the radical notion that a database should never be what holds your applications or business back.

We’ve liberated the enterprise-critical database from its inherent limitations, monolithic architecture, and complacent service providers, and replaced it with scale-out simplicity, continuous availability, transactional consistency, and true partnership. So you can take back control of your database, and do more. 

NuoDB. The database to build your future on.

Visit www.nuodb.com.

About Rancher Labs

Rancher Labs delivers open source software that enables organizations to deploy and manage Kubernetes at scale, on any infrastructure across the data center, cloud, branch offices, and the network edge. With 27,000 active users and greater than 100 million downloads, their flagship product, Rancher, is the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform. For additional information, visit www.rancher.com and follow @Rancher_Labs on Twitter. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Haidee LeClair
NuoDB
8579990073
hleclair@nuodb.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pMASTERCARD : Expands Global Network for Urban Co-Development
AQ
12:13pMEDICAL INNOVATION : Saxony and Great Britain expand cooperation in state-of-the-art medical diagnostics; "Medical Innovation & Diagnostics" - Start-ups bring research results into clinical practice rapidly
AQ
12:13pHONDA MOTOR : Two people charged after allegedly driving through collision scene in Sudbury, Ont.
AQ
12:13pEXPEDIA : Short-Term Rentals Have Modest Impact on Home Prices, Study Suggests -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:12pRenault could pull out of markets, products in strategy review - interim CEO
RE
12:12pNew Research Reveals Most Consumers Unaware of Financial Data Collection Practices
PR
12:11pFluent Partners with ActiveProspect to Certify Web Leads for TCPA Compliance
GL
12:11pSmith Management Group Hosts Board Member Training Seminar
GL
12:10pINOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Appointment of New Trustee
AQ
12:10pFORMATIONS ET ENTREPRISES ÉTENDUES : un réel challenge
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
4Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group