Nurse Midwife and Healthcare Executive Lorna M. Johnson Spearheads Change.Org Petition for ‘Priority of Service' for Healthcare Workers During Pandemic

05/12/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lorna M. Johnson, the founder of the Lorna M. Johnson Global Institute and a Los Angeles-based nurse midwife, nurse practitioner and healthcare executive, is spearheading a Change.Org petition drive to establish U.S. Healthcare workers with the Priority of Service designation during times of crisis. The petition is a result of the challenges and conditions nurses and healthcare workers are facing while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. 

To sign the petition, click here.

“I have been an established nurse practitioner and nurse midwife, advocating for my patients and quality healthcare for all. Today – International Nurses Day – we are asking that members of the healthcare profession receive the Priority of Service designation in the United States during times of crisis. This designation will allow these valuable workers priority consideration for health and social services, as well as opportunities for childcare and health care. We must protect those who are fighting to protect and preserve the health of this country.”

As part of the Change.Org petition, supporters sign their name to request legislation to protect healthcare workers by giving them priority consideration for daily living activities during the time of crisis, similar to active and veteran military members.

The petition includes:

  • Childcare for on-duty healthcare workers
  • Therapy and/or grief counseling for all healthcare workers 
  • Transportation priority and consideration, including free or reduced parking rates, commuter lanes, and public transit
  • Healthcare workers should receive hazard pay and paid leave to alleviate burnout
  • Paid healthcare premiums during the time of crisis
  • Mandatory PPE supplies for all Healthcare workers
  • Mandatory COVID-19 testing for all healthcare workers 
  • Transparent check-in systems to protect healthcare workers from exposed peers and patients 

Johnson created the Change.Org petition after hearing the stories and challenges of many of her fellow healthcare workers and what they are facing as they protect the citizens of the United States during the pandemic. The hazardous working conditions and challenges that their families face, and the lack of tools and resources to defend them, made her create this.

“I have been moved to action. We must protect our healthcare workers that are risking their lives to protect the public in a pandemic, global crisis or national emergency,” said Johnson. “Healthcare workers are on the frontline as first responders, nurses, and doctors, and they are in danger. We are asking for Congress to craft legislation immediately to protect them so they can continue to serve our fellow citizens.”

ABOUT LORNA M. JOHNSON
Lorna M. Johnson (MSN, NM, NP) is a proud American citizen of Jamaican-Cuban heritage based in Los Angeles who runs the Advanced Family Care Medical Group, an inner-city medical clinic, and the Lorna M. Johnson (Compassion for Teen Life) non-profit organization. She has built a career as a business leader for economic growth and development. Among her many executive roles, she is the Assistant Treasurer of the Democratic National Committee, and former Honorary Consul to Jamaica in Los Angeles.

An Olympic qualifying athlete, entrepreneur, and certified healthcare professional, Lorna has dedicated her life’s work to enhancing communities through inspired-change, urban renewal, and public-private partnerships. She strives to help people envision better lives for themselves and encourages them to utilize available resources to accomplish that goal. Johnson proudly shared her diverse knowledge about healthcare as a former committee member on President Obama's National Health Care Advisory Committee. As a former member of the President's committee, she encouraged the use of certified nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners as primary care providers.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27242417-4f33-4ef1-87d6-b614f0dfa50b

Media Contact:
Hanna Bolte, Bolte Media
323-505-2652
Hanna@BolteMedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
