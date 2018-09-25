Nushares ETF Declares Distribution

The Nushares Short-Term REIT ETF has declared a distribution. The following dates apply to the distribution:

Ex-Dividend Date September 25, 2018 Record Date September 26, 2018 Payable Date September 28, 2018

Cash Distribution Ticker Exchange Fund Name Per Share NURE Cboe Nushares Short-Term REIT ETF $0.2141

The Fund intends to pay out substantially all of the distributions it receives from its investments in REITs, less expenses. Distributions from REITs may include income, return of capital and capital gains. The Fund declares and pays distributions quarterly.

The investor’s broker is responsible for distributing any dividends and capital gain distributions.

For more information about this fund as well as other Nushares ETFs, please visit Nuveen’s ETF homepage by clicking here.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $973 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/18 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

Securities offered through Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. This ETF seeks to generally track the investment results of an index; however the Fund may underperform, outperform or be more volatile than the referenced index. This Fund invests in REITs and real estate companies. The real estate industry is greatly affected by economic downturns or by changes in real estate values, rents, property taxes, interest rates, tax treatment, regulations, or the legal structure of the REIT. The value of equity securities may decline significantly over short or extended periods of time. The Fund’s assets will generally be concentrated in the securities of issuers in the real estate sector, and, accordingly, the Fund may be adversely affected by the performance of those securities, may be subject to increased price volatility and may be more susceptible to adverse economic, market, political or regulatory occurrences affecting that industry. These and other risk considerations, such as interest rate, non-diversification, and smaller company risks, are described in detail in the Fund’s prospectus.

Before investing, carefully consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other information that should be read carefully, please request a prospectus or summary prospectus from your financial advisor or Nuveen at 800-257-8787 or visit www.nuveen.com.

612791-INV-O-09/20

