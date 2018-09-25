Nushares ETF Declares Distribution

The Nushares Short-Term REIT ETF has declared a distribution. The
following dates apply to the distribution:
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
|
September 25, 2018
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
September 26, 2018
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
September 28, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
Per Share
|
NURE
|
|
|
Cboe
|
|
|
Nushares Short-Term REIT ETF
|
|
|
$0.2141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Fund intends to pay out substantially all of the distributions it
receives from its investments in REITs, less expenses. Distributions
from REITs may include income, return of capital and capital gains. The
Fund declares and pays distributions quarterly.
The investor’s broker is responsible for distributing any dividends and
capital gain distributions.
For more information about this fund as well as other Nushares ETFs,
please visit Nuveen’s ETF homepage by clicking here.
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$973 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/18 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this
press release.
Securities offered through Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no
guarantee the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. This ETF
seeks to generally track the investment results of an index; however the
Fund may underperform, outperform or be more volatile than the
referenced index. This Fund invests in REITs and real estate companies.
The real estate industry is greatly affected by economic
downturns or by changes in real estate values, rents, property taxes,
interest rates, tax treatment, regulations, or the legal structure of
the REIT. The value of equity securities may decline
significantly over short or extended periods of time. The Fund’s assets
will generally be concentrated in the securities of issuers in
the real estate sector, and, accordingly, the Fund may be adversely
affected by the performance of those securities, may be subject to
increased price volatility and may be more susceptible to adverse
economic, market, political or regulatory occurrences affecting that
industry. These and other risk considerations, such as interest rate,
non-diversification, and smaller company risks, are described in detail
in the Fund’s prospectus.
Before investing, carefully consider fund investment objectives,
risks, charges and expenses. For this and other information that should
be read carefully, please request a prospectus or summary prospectus
from your financial advisor or Nuveen at 800-257-8787 or visit www.nuveen.com.
612791-INV-O-09/20
