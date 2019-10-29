Nutanix : Partners With Hardis Group to Deliver Innovative IoT Solution for Supply Chain Operations

Powered by Nutanix's Xi IoT Platform, Solution to Improve Supply Chain and Logistics Operations in Real-time by Leveraging AI, IoT, and Edge Computing

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today a partnership with Hardis Group, a consulting, digital services and software publishing company, to deliver Vision Insights powered by Xi IoT, an innovative solution to manage supply chain operations efficiency. Available now, Vision Insights powered by Xi IoT is a supply chain optimization solution comprised of Hardis Group Vision Insights software running as a container on the Nutanix Xi IoT platform. This solution will help companies harness the potential of cognitive services (image and voice recognition), IoT, edge computing, and machine learning technologies to dramatically improve efficiency, traceability, and safety of logistics and supply chain operations in warehouses, factories and distribution centers.

In a new survey of 2,650 IT decision-makers around the world by Vanson Bourne, commissioned by Nutanix, IoT and edge computing ranked highest among other high-impact technologies and trends as having a “significant impact” overall on respondents’ businesses. In addition, AI and IoT will have a strong impact on supply chain management operations and according to Gartner “by 2023, at least 50 percent of large global companies will be using AI, advanced analytics and IoT in supply chain operations.”1

Vision Insights powered by Xi IoT allows Hardis Group’s Vision Insight customers to get easy traceability of assets through real-time image monitoring and recognition. For example, sensor data from cameras, fixed or embedded on systems such as an automatic guided vehicle (AGV) or cart, will be ingested into the Xi IoT platform through data pipelines and passed to Vision Insights for AI inferencing at the edge. This enables the creation of a digital twin of the warehouse and real-time analysis of a situation, which can include comprehensive visibility of a specific logistics process flow, number of pallets incorrectly positioned, wet or damaged package detection, or an operator not equipped with proper safety equipment. Any anomalies in the image recognition are sent to the Hardis Group cloud for deep learning purposes and the entire edge platform is managed by the Xi IoT SaaS management.

By bringing this new solution to market with Hardis Group as part of their new Vision Insights and IoT Insights programs, Nutanix helps its customers address common supply chain operations challenges such as efficiency, traceability and safety. Key benefits of this solution include:

Ability to centrally deploy, secure, monitor and manage the lifecycle of supply chain applications and AI models across thousands of edge locations

Capability to seamlessly work with existing remote camera deployments for a quick path to ROI

Support for a large variety of edge hardware devices to accommodate nearly any logistics facility

By partnering with Nutanix’s Xi IoT platform, Hardis Group was able to focus on the business logic behind their Vision Insights program, and dramatically decrease the time to develop the application, go-to-market, onboard and prove ROI to its customers, as well as drastically improve IoT security, app debuggability and manageability.

“Historically, warehouse and supply chain managers have had to rely on manual processes to track warehouse logistics. With our joint solution, we’re helping customers improve the logistics performance in their factories, including upstream and downstream of their production lines, from the moment their components and raw materials arrive on-site, to storage and shipment of finished products. Customers can now seamlessly track and control routine processes through automation and IoT to improve efficiency, traceability and safety,” said Satyam Vaghani, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AI and IoT at Nutanix. “This partnership will bring better management of customer's logistics flows by leveraging AI, advanced analytics and IoT to improve supply chain operations.”

“When we started developing this solution in the cloud, we quickly realized we needed a partner who was able to operationalize this at industrial scale at the edge. Nutanix and their Xi IoT platform was the right partner to assist us in doing so,” said Nicolas Odet, CEO of Hardis Group. “By working with Nutanix, we were able to drastically reduce the time this innovative solution was brought to market for our customers and help them accelerate their supply chain and digital transformation. We’re excited to continue working with Nutanix to scale and deploy these solutions worldwide.”

IoT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

Demonstrations of Nutanix’s Xi IoT platform are available during IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona at Gran Via, Hall P2, Level 0, Street D, Booth #D421 from October 29-31, 2019

Additional Resources

For more information about Nutanix IoT, visit here

For more Information about Group Vision Insights powered by Nutanix Xi IoT, watch this video

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

About Hardis Group

Hardis Group, a consulting firm, digital services company and independent software vendor, is committed to accelerating the transformation of its clients’ value chains, information systems and supply chain.

Its teams support the strategic, organizational and technological transformations of companies in order to increase their competitive edge. They design, develop and integrate differentiating solutions, capitalizing on the most innovative technologies (cloud, platforming, artificial intelligence, IoT, robotics, etc.). Hardis Group’s Reflex software suite and Eyesee inventory drone enable international companies to meet the challenges of efficient logistics operations in warehouses, factories and stores all over the world.

Remaining independent since its creation in 1984, Hardis Group cultivates the spirit of initiative, the creativity and talent development of its 1,115 employees to sustain its growth, and the long-term trust of its 2,500 clients. Hardis Group achieved a turnover of 116.4 million euros in 2018. It has offices in Grenoble (head office), Paris, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Bordeaux, Madrid and Utrecht. Learn more at www.hardis-group.com.

1Smarter With Gartner, Gartner Predicts 2019 for Supply Chain Operations, Kasey Panetta, December 17, 2018, https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/gartner-predicts-2019-for-supply-chain-operations/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005043/en/