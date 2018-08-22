Nutiva :® Enters Clean Beauty Space with Launch of Organic Coconut Body Oils

Nutiva®,
pioneer of plant-based organic superfoods that nurture vitality, today
announced the debut of its first body care specific line, Organic
Coconut Body Oils. Thoughtfully crafted from young organic coconuts
and organic essential oils, Nutiva Organic Coconut Body Oils are
available in four scents: Lavender, Grapefruit, Ginger and Unscented.
The non-toxic moisturizers are specifically designed for body, face and
hair to provide deep, long-lasting moisture and vibrancy, without the
harsh fillers found in many traditional beauty products. The new body
oils are non-toxic and free of harmful fillers, including parabens,
hexane, petroleum, pesticides, phthalates, artificial dyes, propylene
and butylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfates and synthetic fragrances.
“Many consumers have already cleaned up their diets and are looking to
their skin next, as we see an increasing demand for body care products
made without any synthetic ingredients or toxins,” said Steven
Naccarato, chief executive officer of Nutiva. “People are realizing that
what they put on their body is just as important as what they put
in it, and with the skin being the body’s largest organ, it’s vital to
be aware of the ingredients used in beauty products, too. Our new
Organic Coconut Body Oils are crafted with one to three simple
ingredients and contain no harmful fillers or additives. We know many
consumers have been using our coconut oils in their beauty routines for
years, so creating a line specifically targeting body care needs was a
natural evolution for us. We’re excited to provide consumers with
natural, efficacious solutions for healthy living from both the inside
and out.”
Nutiva Organic Coconut Body Oils offer deep, long-lasting moisture and
smoothing properties that aid in skin hydration and vibrancy for a
natural, clean glow unlike many traditional beauty products that strip
skin of its oils, leaving it dull and lifeless. In addition to their
moisturizing benefits, the oils are also versatile and can be used as an
effective and safe make-up remover or massage oil. Nutiva Organic
Coconut Body Oils are Certified Cruelty Free and never tested on
animals, USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, plus
vegan, non-toxic and free of harmful fillers. Nutiva Organic Coconut
Body Oils are available in four scents:
-
Calming Lavender — organic liquid coconut
oil infused with organic lavender essential oils to inspire
tranquility.
-
Blissful Grapefruit — crafted with
organic liquid coconut oil and organic grapefruit essential oils to
invigorate the senses.
-
Energizing Ginger — organic liquid
coconut oil infused with organic ginger essential oils to invoke
mental clarity.
-
Pure Unscented — crafted simply with
organic liquid coconut oil for coconut purists.
Lavender, Ginger, Grapefruit and Unscented Nutiva Organic Coconut Body
Oils are available in 3.4-oz. bottles, plus Unscented is also available
in 8-oz. and 16-oz. bottles; all are available online at www.nutiva.com
with retail availability to follow. The new body care line expands
Nutiva’s ever-growing line of Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Certified
Organic, paleo-friendly and naturally gluten-free coconut, chia and hemp
superfoods. For more information or details on Nutiva’s social impact
and sustainability efforts, please visit www.nutiva.com.
About Nutiva
Nutiva was founded in 1999 with a single purpose in mind: to
revolutionize the way the world eats. Today Nutiva nurtures vitality by
consciously curating the world’s finest organic plant-based foods and
natural body care, featuring superfoods like coconut, chia and hemp.
Nutiva donates one percent of sales to support sustainable agriculture,
a contribution of more than $4 million to date. Nutiva products are
offered nationwide, as well as in Europe, Asia, Latin America and
Canada. For more information, visit www.nutiva.com,
