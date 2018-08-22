Nutiva :® Enters Clean Beauty Space with Launch of Organic Coconut Body Oils

Leading Organic Superfood Brand Debuts First Body-Care Line Delivering Conscious, Non-Toxic Full Body Moisture for Natural Glow from Head to Toe

Nutiva®, pioneer of plant-based organic superfoods that nurture vitality, today announced the debut of its first body care specific line, Organic Coconut Body Oils. Thoughtfully crafted from young organic coconuts and organic essential oils, Nutiva Organic Coconut Body Oils are available in four scents: Lavender, Grapefruit, Ginger and Unscented. The non-toxic moisturizers are specifically designed for body, face and hair to provide deep, long-lasting moisture and vibrancy, without the harsh fillers found in many traditional beauty products. The new body oils are non-toxic and free of harmful fillers, including parabens, hexane, petroleum, pesticides, phthalates, artificial dyes, propylene and butylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfates and synthetic fragrances.

“Many consumers have already cleaned up their diets and are looking to their skin next, as we see an increasing demand for body care products made without any synthetic ingredients or toxins,” said Steven Naccarato, chief executive officer of Nutiva. “People are realizing that what they put on their body is just as important as what they put in it, and with the skin being the body’s largest organ, it’s vital to be aware of the ingredients used in beauty products, too. Our new Organic Coconut Body Oils are crafted with one to three simple ingredients and contain no harmful fillers or additives. We know many consumers have been using our coconut oils in their beauty routines for years, so creating a line specifically targeting body care needs was a natural evolution for us. We’re excited to provide consumers with natural, efficacious solutions for healthy living from both the inside and out.”

Nutiva Organic Coconut Body Oils offer deep, long-lasting moisture and smoothing properties that aid in skin hydration and vibrancy for a natural, clean glow unlike many traditional beauty products that strip skin of its oils, leaving it dull and lifeless. In addition to their moisturizing benefits, the oils are also versatile and can be used as an effective and safe make-up remover or massage oil. Nutiva Organic Coconut Body Oils are Certified Cruelty Free and never tested on animals, USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, plus vegan, non-toxic and free of harmful fillers. Nutiva Organic Coconut Body Oils are available in four scents:

Calming Lavender — organic liquid coconut oil infused with organic lavender essential oils to inspire tranquility.

— organic liquid coconut oil infused with organic lavender essential oils to inspire tranquility. Blissful Grapefruit — crafted with organic liquid coconut oil and organic grapefruit essential oils to invigorate the senses.

— crafted with organic liquid coconut oil and organic grapefruit essential oils to invigorate the senses. Energizing Ginger — organic liquid coconut oil infused with organic ginger essential oils to invoke mental clarity.

— organic liquid coconut oil infused with organic ginger essential oils to invoke mental clarity. Pure Unscented — crafted simply with organic liquid coconut oil for coconut purists.

Lavender, Ginger, Grapefruit and Unscented Nutiva Organic Coconut Body Oils are available in 3.4-oz. bottles, plus Unscented is also available in 8-oz. and 16-oz. bottles; all are available online at www.nutiva.com with retail availability to follow. The new body care line expands Nutiva’s ever-growing line of Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Certified Organic, paleo-friendly and naturally gluten-free coconut, chia and hemp superfoods. For more information or details on Nutiva’s social impact and sustainability efforts, please visit www.nutiva.com.

About Nutiva

Nutiva was founded in 1999 with a single purpose in mind: to revolutionize the way the world eats. Today Nutiva nurtures vitality by consciously curating the world’s finest organic plant-based foods and natural body care, featuring superfoods like coconut, chia and hemp. Nutiva donates one percent of sales to support sustainable agriculture, a contribution of more than $4 million to date. Nutiva products are offered nationwide, as well as in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada. For more information, visit www.nutiva.com, and like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.

