NutraBurst Family Challenge Winners Announced

Abira Greene Claims First Place

Total Life Changes over the weekend announced the winner of its NutraBurst Family Challenge via the TLCHQcommunity Facebook page. In the announcement post, winner Abira Greene and her family are shown in a video performing a march and chant routine in which they declare that NutraBurst is “liquid gold.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005745/en/

NutraBurst Liquid Multivitamin (Photo: Business Wire)

Ana Abernathy and family earned second place with their video. In the clip, her family performs a group dance before each member is showcased in a solo.

Jetaime Mann’s third place video highlights the assistance she receives from her family as she prepares her TLC customers’ orders.

The Family Challenge was part of TLC’s continued commitment to improving the lives of its customers, Independent Business Partners, and employees around the world. The posts were accompanied by the hashtag “believeinmore.”

Total Life Changes is a network marketing company that distributes health and wellness products, including dietary supplements, weight management support, essential oils, and skin care creams. Its most-popular product, Iaso Tea, supports healthy diet and weight-loss programs.

The winners’ videos and more information can be found at

https://www.facebook.com/tlchqcommunity/videos/2987455064714700/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005745/en/