Nutraceuticals Market 2019-2023 | Rising Demand for Nutraceuticals with Medical Benefits to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/19/2020 | 06:32am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the nutraceuticals market and it is poised to grow by USD 149.89 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005431/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global nutraceuticals market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global nutraceuticals market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of nutraceuticals might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Nutraceuticals Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Nutraceuticals Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Functional Food
  • Functional Beverage
  • Dietary Supplements

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30566

Nutraceuticals Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nutraceuticals market report covers the following areas:

  • Nutraceuticals Market Size
  • Nutraceuticals Market Trends
  • Nutraceuticals Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies industry developments as one of the prime reasons driving the nutraceuticals market growth during the next few years.

Nutraceuticals Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nutraceuticals market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland, DANONE, General Mills, Nestlé and PepsiCo. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nutraceuticals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nutraceuticals Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nutraceuticals market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the nutraceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the nutraceuticals market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutraceuticals market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
