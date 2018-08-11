Nutramax Laboratories Urges Consumers to Return Counterfeit Pet Dietary Supplements Sold by Unauthorized Resellers on Amazon

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. has determined that
counterfeit versions of three leading veterinary Nutramax products –
Cosequin® DS+MSM 132 and 250 count chewable tablet bottle,
Dasuquin® with MSM 150 count chewable tablet bottle for small to
medium and for large dogs, and Proviable® DC 80 count capsules
carton – have been sold by unauthorized third-party resellers on Amazon.
To date, we are not aware of any other product sizes, formulations, or
forms that are affected. However, we want to alert pet parents to what
we know, the steps that have been taken, and additional steps they can
take to protect their beloved pets from unscrupulous online resellers.
What we know:
The counterfeit products we have examined to date were essentially made
of a starchy filler compound that is often used in pills, capsules, and
other ingestible products, but it is important to note the composition
may vary from package to package. Our active ingredients were also not
present in them; therefore, pets are not receiving any of the needed
health benefits of authentic Nutramax products. For these reasons, we
are treating these counterfeit products as a threat to pets’ safety and
well-being.
All of the sellers identified below are unauthorized resellers of our
products and appear to be based in China.
-
Jiaxin doing business as Pegato Big Save LLC
-
Kaptan LLC doing business as Pets Care Center
-
Yuhua Yuan doing business as Pet Health Shop
-
Teng Rongting doing business as HUCrety
-
Liao Liangfa doing business as MNishanfk
-
Keke Ding doing business as Valentine-Goods
-
Kang Du doing business as Pet-healthline
-
HongJian Zhou
Steps pet parents should take:
If you know or suspect your Cosequin® DS+MSM 132 and 250 count
chewable tablet bottle, Dasuquin® with MSM 150 count chewable
tablet bottle for small to medium and large dogs, or Proviable®
DC 80 count capsules carton is a fake, stop using it and contact us
through our Customer Service Center at 1-888-886-6442 or ContactUs@nutramaxlabs.com.
We will send you a shipping label to return it to us at no cost and will
replace it with an authentic Nutramax product.
It can be extremely hard to tell a counterfeit product from an authentic
one, but among the red flags are misspellings on the label, slight
differences in logos or other graphics, and differences in the
appearance of tablets or capsules, sometimes even within the same
package. Concerning future purchases, if you want to be assured that the
product you are purchasing is authentic, go to your veterinarian, or
visit our “Where
to Buy” page.
How Nutramax fights counterfeiting:
We want consumers to know that counterfeiting is a global problem and
pet products are no exception. Although counterfeiters are increasingly
sophisticated, we take the steps we can to fight them.
-
We actively pursue any company we find to be selling counterfeit
Nutramax products, including taking strong legal action.
-
We work closely with retail channels, especially open-market retailers
online, to implement policies to prevent the sale of counterfeit
products, remove unauthorized third-party sellers and take counterfeit
goods out of circulation.
-
We are working in collaboration with key retailers to work on
anti-counterfeiting measures, such as audits of their inventory of
Nutramax products.
-
Our dedicated Brand Protection Team continuously makes “secret
shopper” purchases and conducts other vigilance measures to confirm
the Nutramax products being sold are authentic.
-
We have alerted law enforcement, including the FBI, and the
appropriate government officials.
About Nutramax Laboratories Veterinarian
Sciences, Inc.:
About Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.:
Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. develops supplements for
pets to help support their quality of life. Products include Dasuquin®,
the #1 veterinarian-recommended veterinary joint health supplement
brand*, and Cosequin®, the #1 veterinarian-recommended retail
joint health supplement brand†. To learn more, call (888)
886-6442 or visit NutramaxLabs.com.
*Source: Among veterinary brands. Survey conducted among small animal
veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.
†Source: Among retail brands. Survey conducted among small
animal veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005461/en/