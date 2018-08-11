Nutramax Laboratories Urges Consumers to Return Counterfeit Pet Dietary Supplements Sold by Unauthorized Resellers on Amazon

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. has determined that counterfeit versions of three leading veterinary Nutramax products – Cosequin® DS+MSM 132 and 250 count chewable tablet bottle, Dasuquin® with MSM 150 count chewable tablet bottle for small to medium and for large dogs, and Proviable® DC 80 count capsules carton – have been sold by unauthorized third-party resellers on Amazon. To date, we are not aware of any other product sizes, formulations, or forms that are affected. However, we want to alert pet parents to what we know, the steps that have been taken, and additional steps they can take to protect their beloved pets from unscrupulous online resellers.

What we know:

The counterfeit products we have examined to date were essentially made of a starchy filler compound that is often used in pills, capsules, and other ingestible products, but it is important to note the composition may vary from package to package. Our active ingredients were also not present in them; therefore, pets are not receiving any of the needed health benefits of authentic Nutramax products. For these reasons, we are treating these counterfeit products as a threat to pets’ safety and well-being.

All of the sellers identified below are unauthorized resellers of our products and appear to be based in China.

Jiaxin doing business as Pegato Big Save LLC

Kaptan LLC doing business as Pets Care Center

Yuhua Yuan doing business as Pet Health Shop

Teng Rongting doing business as HUCrety

Liao Liangfa doing business as MNishanfk

Keke Ding doing business as Valentine-Goods

Kang Du doing business as Pet-healthline

HongJian Zhou

Steps pet parents should take:

If you know or suspect your Cosequin® DS+MSM 132 and 250 count chewable tablet bottle, Dasuquin® with MSM 150 count chewable tablet bottle for small to medium and large dogs, or Proviable® DC 80 count capsules carton is a fake, stop using it and contact us through our Customer Service Center at 1-888-886-6442 or ContactUs@nutramaxlabs.com. We will send you a shipping label to return it to us at no cost and will replace it with an authentic Nutramax product.

It can be extremely hard to tell a counterfeit product from an authentic one, but among the red flags are misspellings on the label, slight differences in logos or other graphics, and differences in the appearance of tablets or capsules, sometimes even within the same package. Concerning future purchases, if you want to be assured that the product you are purchasing is authentic, go to your veterinarian, or visit our “Where to Buy” page.

How Nutramax fights counterfeiting:

We want consumers to know that counterfeiting is a global problem and pet products are no exception. Although counterfeiters are increasingly sophisticated, we take the steps we can to fight them.

We actively pursue any company we find to be selling counterfeit Nutramax products, including taking strong legal action.

We work closely with retail channels, especially open-market retailers online, to implement policies to prevent the sale of counterfeit products, remove unauthorized third-party sellers and take counterfeit goods out of circulation.

We are working in collaboration with key retailers to work on anti-counterfeiting measures, such as audits of their inventory of Nutramax products.

Our dedicated Brand Protection Team continuously makes “secret shopper” purchases and conducts other vigilance measures to confirm the Nutramax products being sold are authentic.

We have alerted law enforcement, including the FBI, and the appropriate government officials.

About Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.: Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. develops supplements for pets to help support their quality of life. Products include Dasuquin®, the #1 veterinarian-recommended veterinary joint health supplement brand*, and Cosequin®, the #1 veterinarian-recommended retail joint health supplement brand†. To learn more, call (888) 886-6442 or visit NutramaxLabs.com.

*Source: Among veterinary brands. Survey conducted among small animal veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.

†Source: Among retail brands. Survey conducted among small animal veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.

