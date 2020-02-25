Log in
Nutricosmetics Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Aging Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/25/2020 | 09:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the nutricosmetics market, and it is poised to grow by USD 1.51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005855/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutricosmetics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutricosmetics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in the aging population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Nutricosmetics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nutricosmetics Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Dietary Supplements
  • Food and Beverages

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40134

Nutricosmetics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nutricosmetics market report covers the following areas:

  • Nutricosmetics Market size
  • Nutricosmetics Market trends
  • Nutricosmetics Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing consumer demand for beauty from within products as one of the prime reasons driving the nutricosmetics market growth during the next few years.

Nutricosmetics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nutricosmetics market, including some of the vendors such as BORBA LLC, FunctionalabGroup, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestlé SA, New Avon Co., Pfizer Inc., Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., Unilever Group, Versailles BV, and Vitabiotics Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nutricosmetics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nutricosmetics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nutricosmetics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the nutricosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the nutricosmetics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutricosmetics market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
