Nutrien Selects Chrome River for International Expense Management Technology Upgrade

World’s second-largest fertilizer manufacturer to streamline expense management and travel booking into global, best-of-breed solutions

Chrome River Technologies, Inc., a global leader in expense and invoice management solutions, announces that Nutrien, Ltd, the world’s second-largest fertilizer manufacturer, has chosen Chrome River to upgrade expense submission and approval for its global workforce of 20,000.

Nutrien chose Chrome River EXPENSE as part of a major enhancement of its expense reporting program. The initiative will see the organization’s three legacy programs move to one single, company-wide, best-of-breed providers for travel booking, expense management and corporate cards. Chrome River EXPENSE will initially be rolled out to employees across Canada with other markets to be deployed in future phases.

Nutrien was formed in 2017 following the merger of PotashCorp and Agrium, and is the world’s largest producer of potash. Headquartered in Saskatoon, it has 1,500 retail stores across North and South American and Australia, operations in 14 countries and offices on four continents. Nutrien is Canada’s 11th largest company by market capitalization, at more than 42 billion Canadian dollars.

“As a global company with a large and diverse international workforce, we need an expense solution that could not only satisfy our needs from the standpoint of our corporate finance and technology infrastructure, but is also a delight for our team to use,” said Chantelle Miller, Senior Supervisor, Financial Programs, Procurement at Nutrien. “Chrome River’s ability to easily integrate into our existing ERP solutions as well as our global travel booking solution were critical. In addition, many of our traveling team predominantly submit expenses from their mobile devices, so Chrome River’s superior mobile offering really stood out to us. We looked at several global expense providers, and Chrome River’s offering was far more innovative and suited for our needs than those of even the largest of its competitors.”

“We’re delighted to add Nutrien to our growing list of market-leading Canadian customers, which now includes some of the country’s best-known names in areas as diverse as education, finance, manufacturing, professional services and leisure,” said Greg Allworth, Canadian sales director at Chrome River. “Major TSX-listed companies such as Nutrien are choosing Chrome River because of its sophisticated and flexible architecture, which allows it to easily support the largest and most complex of corporate infrastructures. We are fast-becoming Canada’s favorite expense and invoice management solution, as business travelers love Chrome River’s ease of use, and CFOs appreciate its configurability, scalability, and sophisticated tax handling capabilities.”

About Chrome River

Chrome River provides expense and invoice automation solutions that let business flow for more than 1,000 organizations worldwide including Grant Thornton, Harman, and Masco. The company’s easy-to-use, enterprise-scale solutions enable future readiness for its customers. Because of this focus on innovation, Chrome River is rated as a Leader in expense management by analyst firm IDC. Chrome River’s commitment to delivering a superior customer journey by creating long-term value for its customers, makes it a preferred choice of CFOs, CIOs, AP teams, travel managers and business travelers. Details on Chrome River’s customers can be found on the company’s web site.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

