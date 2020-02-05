Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Cost of Medical Treatment to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the nutrigenomics market, and it is poised to grow by USD 425.61 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing cost of medical treatment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for the easy interpretation of data might hamper market growth.

Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nutrigenomics Market is segmented as below:

Application

Obesity

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Geographic segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nutrigenomics market report covers the following areas:

Nutrigenomics Market size

Nutrigenomics Market trends

Nutrigenomics Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing prevalence of obesity as one of the prime reasons driving the nutrigenomics market growth during the next few years.

Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nutrigenomics market, including some of the vendors such as BASF SE, Cell-Logic, Danone, DSM, Genova Diagnostics, Inc., GX Sciences Inc., Metagenics Inc., Nutrigenomix Inc., Unilever Group and Xcode Life Sciences Private Limited. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nutrigenomics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist nutrigenomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nutrigenomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nutrigenomics market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutrigenomics market vendors

