Nutrislice :® Integrates with CBORD

CBORD UGC — Nutrislice®, a leading provider of digital guest experience solutions for foodservice organizations, today announced that it has integrated its market-leading platform with CBORD technology solutions for higher education, healthcare, senior living, and corporate dining. Nutrislice’s integrations with CBORD’s GET Campus Card® and Foodservice Suite® allow students to pre-order and pay with their campus card, while operators can now effortlessly extend the digital reach of their nutrition programs without any additional data entry. Customers are expected to deploy the combined offering in Q1 2020.

“We place a great deal of value in our partnerships with market leaders,” said Brian Crapo, co-founder and CEO at Nutrislice. “CBORD, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their User Group Conference this year, is undeniably a key strategic partner for Nutrislice as we grow and expand into new markets.”

Nutrislice technology will allow CBORD customers to effortlessly move from static menus and chalkboard signs to an interactive digital experience in the form of interactive signage, online menus and pre-ordering capabilities. Diners will benefit from nutrition and allergen details, allowing them to view ingredients, nutrient data, and carbohydrate counts for all menu items.

Nutrislice is an industry-leading software company that helps foodservice organizations offer the digital experiences their guests anticipate. More than 17,000 locations worldwide use the company’s digital menus, ordering and signage solutions to delight their customers, streamline operations and power a premier digital experience. Learn more at nutrislice.com.

