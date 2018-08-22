Nutrition Science-Based Baby Food Company Square Baby Now Ships in Sustainable Coolers from Vericool Inc

San Francisco Area Companies Defining the Future of Meals and Sustainability with Square Baby’s Premium, Dietitian- and Pediatrician-developed Baby Meals Delivered in Recyclable and Compostable Vericoolers®

Vericool Inc., makers of the only high-performing, cost-effective, compostable insulation and recyclable cold-chain packaging, today announced a multi-year sustainable cooler partnership with San Francisco Bay Area-based Square Baby. Square Baby joins the global movement to reduce use of expanded polystyrene foam (EPS, commonly referred to as Styrofoam®) waste. As more counties and cities across California and the United States continue to ban single-use plastics and EPS, companies are starting to use environmentally-friendly shipping alternatives, such as Vericoolers®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005455/en/

Square Baby co-founders Katie Thomson, CEO and Kendall Glynn, COO (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed by dietitians and pediatricians to support child health and development, Square Baby is the first baby food company delivering fresh, ready meals that meet 100% of the daily nutrition needs for babies ages 4-6, 6-8, and 8-12 months old. Square Baby currently ships their nutritionally balanced meals in sustainable Vericoolers throughout the Bay Area. Square Baby is also shipped in Vericoolers to other California locations, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona. The company has plans to expand distribution.

“I created Square Baby to provide busy parents a simple way to ensure their babes receive 100% balanced nutrition each day,” said Katie Thomson, Square Baby CEO and co-founder. “As a mom and as a registered dietitian with food industry experience, I knew there was a way to deliver freshly made, nutritious baby food directly to the doorstep.”

Square Baby provides health and eco-conscious parents a simple meal solution delivered in a beautiful and environmentally-friendly cooler that can be easily placed in curbside recycling.

“Vericool cares as much about the health of our children as we do. They ensure that our nutritionally-balanced meals stay fresh and that they arrive at the right temperature to Square Baby parents’ doorsteps,” said Thomson.

Vericool’s innovative Vericoolers are as cost-effective as EPS (commonly referred to as Styrofoam®), with a moisture-resistant cooler designed to eliminate thermal edge loss, reducing the amount of coolant required, as well as the total packed weight of the package. Made from post-consumer plant fiber, the Vericooler I meets US ASTM D6400 and Home Compost Standards; when the compostable insulation pillow is removed, the Vericooler can then be placed in curbside recycling, where it is available--reducing landfill, ocean and waterway waste, while taking the guesswork out of package disposal.

“Healthy choices start with the right foods delivered in sustainable coolers. Parents are really in tune to how their consumer choices impact the environment. We’re pleased to work with Square Baby to bring healthy, simple choices home,” said Darrell Jobe, founder and CEO of Vericool, Inc. “Square Baby’s admirable dedication to providing babies at every age and stage of development with truly exceptional nourishment is one that we at Vericool, Inc. identify with, as we expand on our mission to eradicate environmentally detrimental expanded polystyrene (EPS, commonly referred to as Styrofoam®) packaging, and in doing so, improve the lives of the next generation.”

Square Baby’s Square Meal System™ was carefully designed by registered dietitians and pediatricians to support a child’s needs and specific dietary restrictions with customized meal plans, including a variety of adventurous food options to spur interest in new flavors and textures. Current recipes include single-ingredient options such as Lil Mango and Lil Peas, as well as more complex options such as Beet Berry, Avocado Greens, Apple Curry Chicken and Spinach Dahl, intended to encourage palate development.

About Vericool, Inc.:

Based in Livermore, Calif., Vericool delivers sustainable coolers that protect products, people and the planet. Made from renewable and post-consumer materials and compostable insulation that meet US ASTM D6400 and home compost standard, Vericoolers® are the safest replacement for EPS (commonly referred to as Styrofoam®). Patented and patent-pending Vericoolers are cost-effective and reliable, ensuring that food, medicines and other temperature sensitive products stay cool from packaging to receipt. Customizable and high-performing, Vericoolers can perform to customer-defined ASTM and ISTA standards. Vericool is all about delivering second chances for people and companies to do the right thing for the planet. Those that get it—Vericooler it.

To learn more about Vericool Packaging, visit http://www.vericoolpackaging.com or follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Square Baby:

Square Baby is the first baby food company to offer 100 percent daily nutrition delivered to your door. Rooted in nutrition science, Square Baby’s team of registered dietitians and pediatricians have developed the Square Meal System offering customized meal plans for each age and stage of development so parents can rest assured their baby is receiving just the right balance of fruits, veggies, whole grains and protein. Square Baby meals range from smooth, single-ingredient purees for baby’s first bites to thicker nutritionally balanced purees with a range of ingredients and adventurous flavors. To learn more about Square Baby, visit www.squarebaby.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Square Baby™ mark and the Square Meal System™ mark used herein are registered or unregistered trademarks of Square Foods, LLC. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005455/en/