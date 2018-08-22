Nutrition Science-Based Baby Food Company Square Baby Now Ships in Sustainable Coolers from Vericool Inc

San Francisco Area Companies Defining the Future of Meals and
Sustainability with Square Baby’s Premium, Dietitian- and
Pediatrician-developed Baby Meals Delivered in Recyclable and
Compostable Vericoolers®
Vericool Inc., makers of the only high-performing, cost-effective,
compostable insulation and recyclable cold-chain packaging, today
announced a multi-year sustainable cooler partnership with San Francisco
Bay Area-based Square Baby. Square Baby joins the global movement to
reduce use of expanded polystyrene foam (EPS, commonly referred to as
Styrofoam®) waste. As more counties and cities across
California and the United States continue to ban single-use plastics and
EPS, companies are starting to use environmentally-friendly shipping
alternatives, such as Vericoolers®.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005455/en/
Square Baby co-founders Katie Thomson, CEO and Kendall Glynn, COO (Photo: Business Wire)
Developed by dietitians and pediatricians to support child health and
development, Square Baby is the first baby food company delivering
fresh, ready meals that meet 100% of the daily nutrition needs for
babies ages 4-6, 6-8, and 8-12 months old. Square Baby currently ships
their nutritionally balanced meals in sustainable Vericoolers throughout
the Bay Area. Square Baby is also shipped in Vericoolers to other
California locations, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and
Arizona. The company has plans to expand distribution.
“I created Square Baby to provide busy parents a simple way to ensure
their babes receive 100% balanced nutrition each day,” said Katie
Thomson, Square Baby CEO and co-founder. “As a mom and as a registered
dietitian with food industry experience, I knew there was a way to
deliver freshly made, nutritious baby food directly to the doorstep.”
Square Baby provides health and eco-conscious parents a simple meal
solution delivered in a beautiful and environmentally-friendly cooler
that can be easily placed in curbside recycling.
“Vericool cares as much about the health of our children as we do. They
ensure that our nutritionally-balanced meals stay fresh and that they
arrive at the right temperature to Square Baby parents’ doorsteps,” said
Thomson.
Vericool’s innovative Vericoolers are as cost-effective as EPS (commonly
referred to as Styrofoam®), with a moisture-resistant cooler
designed to eliminate thermal edge loss, reducing the amount of coolant
required, as well as the total packed weight of the package. Made from
post-consumer plant fiber, the Vericooler I meets US ASTM D6400 and Home
Compost Standards; when the compostable insulation pillow is removed,
the Vericooler can then be placed in curbside recycling, where it is
available--reducing landfill, ocean and waterway waste, while taking the
guesswork out of package disposal.
“Healthy choices start with the right foods delivered in sustainable
coolers. Parents are really in tune to how their consumer choices impact
the environment. We’re pleased to work with Square Baby to bring
healthy, simple choices home,” said Darrell Jobe, founder and CEO of
Vericool, Inc. “Square Baby’s admirable dedication to providing babies
at every age and stage of development with truly exceptional nourishment
is one that we at Vericool, Inc. identify with, as we expand on our
mission to eradicate environmentally detrimental expanded polystyrene
(EPS, commonly referred to as Styrofoam®) packaging, and in
doing so, improve the lives of the next generation.”
Square Baby’s Square Meal System™ was carefully designed by
registered dietitians and pediatricians to support a child’s needs and
specific dietary restrictions with customized meal plans, including a
variety of adventurous food options to spur interest in new flavors and
textures. Current recipes include single-ingredient options such as Lil
Mango and Lil Peas, as well as more complex options such as Beet Berry,
Avocado Greens, Apple Curry Chicken and Spinach Dahl, intended to
encourage palate development.
About Vericool, Inc.:
Based in Livermore, Calif., Vericool delivers sustainable coolers that
protect products, people and the planet. Made from renewable and
post-consumer materials and compostable insulation that meet US ASTM
D6400 and home compost standard, Vericoolers® are the safest
replacement for EPS (commonly referred to as Styrofoam®).
Patented and patent-pending Vericoolers are cost-effective and reliable,
ensuring that food, medicines and other temperature sensitive products
stay cool from packaging to receipt. Customizable and high-performing,
Vericoolers can perform to customer-defined ASTM and ISTA standards.
Vericool is all about delivering second chances for people and companies
to do the right thing for the planet. Those that get it—Vericooler it.
To learn more about Vericool Packaging, visit http://www.vericoolpackaging.com
or follow the company on Twitter,
Instagram,
Facebook,
and LinkedIn.
About Square Baby:
Square Baby is the first baby food company to offer 100 percent daily
nutrition delivered to your door. Rooted in nutrition science, Square
Baby’s team of registered dietitians and pediatricians have developed
the Square Meal System offering customized meal plans for each age and
stage of development so parents can rest assured their baby is receiving
just the right balance of fruits, veggies, whole grains and protein.
Square Baby meals range from smooth, single-ingredient purees for baby’s
first bites to thicker nutritionally balanced purees with a range of
ingredients and adventurous flavors. To learn more about Square Baby,
visit www.squarebaby.com,
‘like’ us on Facebook,
or follow us on YouTube,
Twitter,
and Instagram.
The Square Baby™ mark and the Square Meal
System™ mark used herein are registered or
unregistered trademarks of Square Foods, LLC. in the United States
and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products
mentioned herein may be the registered or unregistered trademarks of
their respective owners. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005455/en/