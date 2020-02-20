Log in
Nutrition, health and food technology: Expert insights on non-bovine milk at IDF Symposium

02/20/2020 | 11:26am EST

Nutrition, health and food technology: Expert insights on non-bovine milk at IDF Symposium

Brussels 20 February 2020 - The International Dairy Federation (IDF) has announced further details on the programme for the 8th IDF International symposium on sheep, goat and other non-cow milk, which takes place 4 and 5 May 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.

While cows produce much of the world's milk supply, buffaloes, goat, sheep and other non-cow milks are also widely distributed throughout the world, contributing to sustainable livelihoods through support of the economy, rural and peri-urban livelihoods, the empowerment of women and food security.

The Symposium will present the latest scientific advances about milk originating from other ruminants than cows on the fields of human nutrition and science and technology, as well as advances on animal health. Some reasons to attend include:

  • Expert insights on nutrition for specific population groups: Both sheep and goat milk are increasingly being used to manufacture products with specific health benefits for adults and children.
  • Contribution of non-cow milks to health: Learn about milk composition from sheep, goats, camels and other animals and what can these types of milk add to overall health, gut microbiota and immune system.
  • Stay ahead of consumer trends: A chance to find out about new consumer trends and the development of products to meet individual consumer needs and wishes. Higher and rising growth rates for buffalo and goat milk indicate a growing appetite for these types of milk.

The event will also help highlight the important role of milk on global food security and a sustainable food system.

In-depth insights

Topics to be discussed on the agenda include: Socio-economic sustainability, policies and social aspects of non-cow milk production; The role of goat milk for early life nutrition and other life stages; Improving value and quality of non-bovine milk by lactation physiology; Camel milk and its products, novelties and challenges; How processing of sheep milk impacts human digestion; Development of novel products and technologies based on donkey milk; Opportunities and challenges on processing of non-bovine milk; Goat milk and cheese quality and in relation to udder health or the use of technologies to predict the composition of non-bovine milk.

Networking opportunities

In addition to providing a renewed vision of knowledge, in line with current market trends and policies, the event will also offer plenty of chances to network with other producers, advisors, develop business contacts, as well as engaging with scientists.

More details on the symposium and the titles of the speakers· presentations can be found on the IDF website https://www.fil-idf.org/sheepandgoat2020/

For more information or to reserve your place,

visit https://www.fil-idf.org/sheepandgoat2020/.

ENDS

________________________________________________________

About IDF

Helping nourish the world with safe and sustainable dairy

The IDF is the leading source of scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders of the dairy chain. Since 1903, IDF has provided a mechanism for the dairy sector to reach global consensus on how to help feed the world with safe and sustainable dairy products. A recognized international authority in the development of science-based standards for the dairy sector, IDF has an important role to play in ensuring the right policies, standards, practices and regulations are in place to ensure the world's dairy products are safe and sustainable.

Media contact

E-mail: communications@fil-idf.org

International Dairy Federation

70/B Boulevard Auguste Reyers

1030 Brussels - Belgium

info@fil-idf.org

Unsubscribe

www.fil-idf.org

About us

Copyright © 2019, Organizing Committee of FIL-IDF All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is info@fil-idf.org

Disclaimer

IDF - International Dairy Federation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
