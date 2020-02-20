Nutrition, health and food technology: Expert insights on non-bovine milk at IDF Symposium

Brussels 20 February 2020 - The International Dairy Federation (IDF) has announced further details on the programme for the 8th IDF International symposium on sheep, goat and other non-cow milk, which takes place 4 and 5 May 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.

While cows produce much of the world's milk supply, buffaloes, goat, sheep and other non-cow milks are also widely distributed throughout the world, contributing to sustainable livelihoods through support of the economy, rural and peri-urban livelihoods, the empowerment of women and food security.

The Symposium will present the latest scientific advances about milk originating from other ruminants than cows on the fields of human nutrition and science and technology, as well as advances on animal health. Some reasons to attend include: