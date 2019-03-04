Nutty Goodness : Appoints Christopher West as CEO

Growing snack company chooses seasoned consumer executive for new role

Nutty Goodness, the category-pioneering fruit and nut brand, announces today that Christopher West is appointed CEO, effective immediately. As CEO, Mr. West is responsible for global operations, sales, marketing, and product development.

Mr. West is an accomplished executive with over 20 years of global experience building businesses, brands, and organizations across multiple consumer product and service industries. He is an expert in marketing, general management, capital formation, revenue growth, and people.

“Chris is a proven leader who delivers deep consumer expertise along with a passion for our business and brand,” said Walker Brock, Co-Founder of Canongate Capital, the owner of Nutty Goodness. “His leadership and keen understanding of consumer behavior, lifestyle brands, the grocery channel, and the retail business at large make him an ideal fit to drive the exponential growth we are looking to achieve going forward.”

“In his previous roles with the company, Chris grew Nutty Goodness into a national brand,” said Benjamin Ludzker, Co-Founder of Canongate Capital. “We have confidence in his ability to achieve greater results in the future.”

Mr. West began his career in multinational brand and general management, with Procter & Gamble, the world’s largest consumer goods company. Mr. West worked on global brands including Olay, Covergirl, and Max Factor, eventually assuming global P&L responsibility for the Lacoste, Helmut Lang, and Yohji Yamamoto luxury beauty brands. Mr. West was part of the integration and growth of the Jean-Patou SA, Wella AG, and Cosmopolitan Cosmetics USA businesses.

Mr. West joins Nutty Goodness from CSWESTINTL, the boutique operations consultancy and investment platform that he founded in 2008. CSWESTINTL specializes in business development, brand monetization, and operational management for new, rapid-growth, and transitional brands and companies. The firm operates, advises, or invests in a global clientele of consumer companies, on behalf of ownership.

In parallel with this announcement, CSWESTINTL merges with Canongate Capital, the parent company of Nutty Goodness.

About Nutty Goodness

Nutty Goodness is a category-pioneering chewy fruit and nut snack brand, and the only brand with eight product certifications: USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, C.L.E.A.N., R.A.W., Paleo, Kosher, and Vegan.

Nutty Goodness products prove that nutritious, plant-based products are all that is needed for delicious, energizing snacks, meeting the growing global consumer demand for minimally-processed, natural, shelf-stable snack alternatives. The healthy snack category is the fastest-growing consumer food category, currently valued at US$ 23 Billion, exceeding US$ 32 Billion in value by 2025. (Grand View Research).

Nutty Goodness is two years old and sold in The Fresh Market, Wegman’s, Natural Grocers, Lowe’s Foods, Amazon, Kroger Ship, nuttygoodness.com, and through leading independent and specialty stores.

Web: http://www.nuttygoodness.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nutty.goodness/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuttygoodness/

Wholesale Information: RangeMe

About Canongate Capital

Canongate Capital is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle active across multiple asset classes, including consumer goods, real estate, service businesses, healthcare, and education. Through direct ownership, majority capital, or venture investment, Canongate provides capital and expertise to small and start-up businesses. The Canongate strategy is hands-on, value-add.

Canongate Capital is primarily an owner-operator of early stage service and consumer goods companies, but will also co-invest alongside qualified institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals, generating attractive risk-adjusted returns.

About CSWESTINTL

CSWESTINTL is proud to join Canongate Capital. A separate announcement is forthcoming.

CSWESTINTL specializes in business development, brand monetization, and operational management for new, rapid-growth, and transitional brands and companies. The firm operates, advises, or invests in a global clientele of consumer companies.

Web: http://www.cswestintl.com/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/cswestintl

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cswestintl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005225/en/