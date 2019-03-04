Nutty Goodness : Appoints Christopher West as CEO

Nutty Goodness, the category-pioneering fruit and nut brand, announces
today that Christopher West is appointed CEO, effective immediately. As
CEO, Mr. West is responsible for global operations, sales, marketing,
and product development.
Mr. West is an accomplished executive with over 20 years of global
experience building businesses, brands, and organizations across
multiple consumer product and service industries. He is an expert in
marketing, general management, capital formation, revenue growth, and
people.
“Chris is a proven leader who delivers deep consumer expertise along
with a passion for our business and brand,” said Walker Brock,
Co-Founder of Canongate Capital, the owner of Nutty Goodness. “His
leadership and keen understanding of consumer behavior, lifestyle
brands, the grocery channel, and the retail business at large make him
an ideal fit to drive the exponential growth we are looking to achieve
going forward.”
“In his previous roles with the company, Chris grew Nutty Goodness into
a national brand,” said Benjamin Ludzker, Co-Founder of Canongate
Capital. “We have confidence in his ability to achieve greater results
in the future.”
Mr. West began his career in multinational brand and general management,
with Procter & Gamble, the world’s largest consumer goods company. Mr.
West worked on global brands including Olay, Covergirl, and Max Factor,
eventually assuming global P&L responsibility for the Lacoste, Helmut
Lang, and Yohji Yamamoto luxury beauty brands. Mr. West was part of the
integration and growth of the Jean-Patou SA, Wella AG, and Cosmopolitan
Cosmetics USA businesses.
Mr. West joins Nutty Goodness from CSWESTINTL, the boutique operations
consultancy and investment platform that he founded in 2008. CSWESTINTL
specializes in business development, brand monetization, and operational
management for new, rapid-growth, and transitional brands and companies.
The firm operates, advises, or invests in a global clientele of consumer
companies, on behalf of ownership.
In parallel with this announcement, CSWESTINTL merges with Canongate
Capital, the parent company of Nutty Goodness.
About Nutty Goodness
Nutty Goodness is a category-pioneering chewy fruit and nut snack brand,
and the only brand with eight product certifications: USDA Organic,
Non-GMO, Gluten Free, C.L.E.A.N., R.A.W., Paleo, Kosher, and Vegan.
Nutty Goodness products prove that nutritious, plant-based products are
all that is needed for delicious, energizing snacks, meeting the growing
global consumer demand for minimally-processed, natural, shelf-stable
snack alternatives. The healthy snack category is the fastest-growing
consumer food category, currently valued at US$ 23 Billion, exceeding
US$ 32 Billion in value by 2025. (Grand
View Research).
Nutty Goodness is two years old and sold in The Fresh Market, Wegman’s,
Natural Grocers, Lowe’s Foods, Amazon, Kroger Ship, nuttygoodness.com,
and through leading independent and specialty stores.
Web: http://www.nuttygoodness.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nutty.goodness/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuttygoodness/
Wholesale Information: RangeMe
About Canongate Capital
Canongate Capital is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle
active across multiple asset classes, including consumer goods, real
estate, service businesses, healthcare, and education. Through direct
ownership, majority capital, or venture investment, Canongate provides
capital and expertise to small and start-up businesses. The Canongate
strategy is hands-on, value-add.
Canongate Capital is primarily an owner-operator of early stage service
and consumer goods companies, but will also co-invest alongside
qualified institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals,
generating attractive risk-adjusted returns.
About CSWESTINTL
CSWESTINTL is proud to join Canongate Capital. A separate announcement
is forthcoming.
CSWESTINTL specializes in business development, brand monetization, and
operational management for new, rapid-growth, and transitional brands
and companies. The firm operates, advises, or invests in a global
clientele of consumer companies.
Web: http://www.cswestintl.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/cswestintl
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cswestintl
